Celtic vs Rangers: All you need to know ahead of Saturday's Old Firm match

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic and Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers go head-to-head in the first Old Firm match of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Celtic have made a perfect start to their title defence, scoring 21 goals and conceding just one en route to winning their opening five Scottish Premiership games.

After victory in their opening three league matches, Rangers' 100 per cent start was halted by a 2-2 draw at Hibernian before bouncing straight back with a 4-0 victory over Ross County.

The Ibrox side have also had a successful Champions League qualifying campaign to contend with in the early part of the season, while Celtic's European campaign does not start until Real Madrid at home in the group stages next week.

Rangers will be desperate for a victory, which would be Van Bronckhorst's first over Celtic in the league, to avoid dropping five points behind at this early stage, but the form in this fixture lies with the hosts.

Walker: Key battles to be won

Image: Celtic were unbeaten at home against Rangers in the league last season

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Celtic striker Andy Walker said: "Team selection is always crucial for this fixture and both managers have options in every department.

"One of the key contests of the game will be how both teams full-backs perform. While Celtic get so much out of Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor going forward, Rangers get just as much attacking intent from James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

"Juranovic was outstanding in the 3-0 defeat of Rangers in February and kept Ryan Kent very quiet. Celtic know that Kent is undoubtedly a potential matchwinner for Rangers and has scored at this venue a couple of times.

"Barisic links up well with the former Liverpool man and this was highlighted in the magnificent goal at Easter Road against Hibs when Kent's pass to Barisic led to a wonderful cross for Tom Lawrence to score.

"Taylor has been one of Celtic's top performers in the early weeks of this season. I admire how adventurous he is and, as a full-back, it's amazing to see how often he receives the ball with his back to goal in the attacking third.

"Celtic will have more possession and, despite scoring a hat-trick in the 9-0 demolition of Dundee United, I don't think Liel Abada will start the game. In my view, Daizen Maeda will be on one side of the pitch with Jota on the other.

"Both teams have outstanding goal scorers as the focal point of their side. Kyogo Furuhashi has the movement, work rate and finishing ability that has been evident since he arrived in Glasgow just over a year ago.

"Like Kyogo, Antonio Colak plays with a smile on his face for Rangers and with seven goals so far, he is clearly the biggest threat to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt.

"Given their outstanding performances in European competition, Rangers won't be phased going to Celtic Park.

"However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have in his mind that Celtic cruised to a 3-0 win in February at the same venue."

Boyd: Rangers need a strong start

"Rangers always go into every game confident and they've shown, especially in Europe, that they can perform against top teams," said Kris Boyd.

"I think when it comes to that game in February, Rangers were maybe spooked by the intensity that Celtic started the game and it was 3-0 by half-time.

"There are things Gio will have learned from that night. I don't think much has changed at Celtic, even from then, so Rangers will know exactly what they're going into.

"Giovanni van Bronckhorst has changed it up at times and players that could come into contention - Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, and Glen Kamara - all played a part in the League Cup victory over Queen of the South so I think he's got one or two decisions to make.

Image: Scott Arfield could come into contention for Rangers

"You would say at this moment in time Celtic are the more settled XI, but when it comes to a derby form goes out the window. Things can happen early doors that change games and I wouldn't be surprised if that's the case this weekend again.

"Celtic always look to start games brightly and Rangers haven't started games this season at the level they would probably want to.

"There are little key things when you start to analyse the game that, if it keeps going to form, it could be a worry for Rangers.

"There's one thing Giovanni van Bronckhorst has done come big games, he's managed to find a way to nullify the opposition and grind them down one way or another.

Image: Could John Lundstram be key for Rangers at Celtic Park?

"I think the way he sets up allows Rangers that flexibility to go to a five, go to a three, go to a four at the back. There are options and John Lundstram is key to that. I don't see anything changing at the weekend, he will be key to what Rangers do at Celtic Park.

"James Tavernier and Jota will be one great contest, then you're looking at Kyogo with Rangers' two centre-backs.

"The interesting one will be the midfield battle and who will come out on top there. Ryan Kent has got the better of Josip Juranovic a few times and Juranovic has got the better of Kent. They seem to match each other for pace.

"There are individual battles, but it's more about what the team does and the key battle will be which team can control themselves when the game kicks off.

"If you don't start well in these games it can get away from you. Rangers are going to have to start well if they're going to leave with a positive result."

What the managers said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I think our performances have been getting stronger every week and that's what we're looking for tomorrow, an improvement in the way we do things and play our football and overcome whatever challenge we have.

"You go out there and you play your football and try and be the best you can be and all the other stuff tends to take care of itself.

"If you need extra motivation tomorrow than you did on Wednesday night or you may need on Tuesday, then you're never going to be successful.

"Our motivation has to be the same every time we're out there and that is to be the best we can be."

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "It's going to be a difficult match. Celtic are strong at home so we have to be ready for the task.

"I think we are capable of getting a result there, but you have to make sure you are there the whole 90 minutes and to be sharp because they have a lot of qualities.

"We have trained the team well, we are well prepared and come kick-off we are there."

"Every game is a new game. You can look at past games and how it went, but now we have some new players."

What happened last season

Celtic showed last season that winning the first Old Firm game of the season is not vital in claiming the Scottish Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou's side lost 1-0 at Ibrox 12 months ago as the manager got off to a shaky start in Glasgow.

Fast forward to February and Celtic swept Rangers aside, racing to a 3-0 lead by half-time. They also won the next match at Ibrox before the final game of the season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is without a victory over Celtic since taking charge at Ibrox, although they did beat their Old Firm rivals in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Team news

Image: Ange Postecoglou (left) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst (right) have big decisions to make for Saturday's match

Ange Postecoglou has no injury concerns ahead of the match, although new signing Oliver Abildgaard will not be involved.

Rangers welcome back Alfredo Morelos for the game after he was dropped for disciplinary issues.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence has been ruled out until after the international break after suffering an injury in last weekend's 4-0 win over Ross County.

Ben Davies, John Souttar and Kemar Roofe remain out with unspecified injuries.

Filip Helander is still out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

