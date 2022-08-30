Celtic vs Rangers: Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst tactics ahead of Old Firm showdown

Celtic host Rangers live on Sky Sports this Saturday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?

Both teams have played five games and two points divide the titans of Scottish football, with Celtic maintaining their perfect start to the campaign with a record-breaking 9-0 demolition of Dundee United last weekend, while Rangers dropped points after two players saw red in a 2-2 draw with Hibernian a fortnight ago.

Last season, Rangers drew first blood in August before the Hoops responded in style with a 3-0 win in February. Celtic then claimed a 2-1 win at Ibrox before losing by the reversed scoreline in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and running out a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in May - reclaiming the top-flight crown 11 days later.

League clashes last season

August 2021

February 2022

April 2022

May 2022

What's at stake?

Three points for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side this weekend would send Rangers one point clear in the Scottish Premiership table - a feat that would end their hosts' perfect start to the campaign and take the wind out of billowing sails.

So what are the teams' styles, strengths and weaknesses and where could the game be won or lost?

Historic rivalry

It's one of the greatest rivalries in world football. Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to their first league title in 10 years two seasons ago, ending Celtic's nine-year streak of dominance - which spanned a period after the Gers were demoted in 2012 and climbed back up the tiers before returning to the top-flight four years later.

The interactive table below includes every derby dating back to the very beginning: a clash in the Glasgow Cup third round in October 1888, with Celtic running out 6-1 winners. However, it has been the blue side of Glasgow who have primarily reigned dominant in the fixture over the past three years.

What's the style?

Celtic typically start in a 4-3-3, with Postecoglou pushing his right-sided midfielder and winger further forward, typically Matt O'Riley and Liel Abada, respectively - while defensive midfielder Callum McGregor holds the fort.

Van Bronckhorst has increasingly deployed a 4-2-3-1, but has also started in a 4-3-3 system on two occasions in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Full-back James Tavernier pushes high down the right flank, while wide forwards Scott Wright and Ryan Kent play almost in line with central striker Antonio Colak - with attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence not far behind.

Attacks analysed

Do the league standings lie? Well, the stats reveal table-topping Celtic are leading the way in almost all attacking metrics: Goals, expected goals (xG), shots, shots on target and assists.

The Hoops have also scored a league-topping seven goals from set-pieces, three more than any other team and four more than their upcoming visitors - primarily creating goals from corner routines.

In terms of where the goals are scored, Celtic appear most dangerous in and around the six-yard box but have also already netted four goals from outside the box.

Rangers have scored their lion's share of goals from a central band between the six and 18-yard lines and are far more likely to fire from range.

As has been the case for some time, an area of notable interest would be down Celtic's left channel - Rangers' right. Both teams typically attack most down these flanks, with Jota and Tavernier being key drivers, respectively. The battle for attacking dominance down this channel could, once again, prove pivotal.

You can use the interactive table below to see which players dominate attacking metrics. Kyogo leads the way with six league goals, ahead of team-mate Abada and in-form Rangers frontman Colak. Abada's haul comes from just 205 minutes on the pitch - while all leading scorers surpass their expected-goal returns.

In terms of creation, Celtic duo Jota and Daizen Maeda lead the way with four assists each, with the latter only clocking 261 minutes to date and notching all his assists in the past three games - being hooked off on the hour mark against Kilmarnock and Hearts before a 28-minute run-out in the 9-0 win over Dundee United at the weekend.

Celtic midfielder O'Riley - who has started all five league games so far - is also becoming a key creative force for Postecoglou's side, ranking marginally behind Jota for expected assists and creating shooting opportunities for team-mates.

Progress on the ball

Hoops centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has carried the ball at his feet further than any other player - both in total distance and directly upfield. Further up the pitch, Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic also ranks above Rangers counterpart Tavernier so far this term.

Youth vs experience

The current league leaders have an average starting XI age of just 25 years and 340 days - only Hibs and Aberdeen have a younger team this term. In contrast, Rangers currently have the third-eldest line-up at 28 years and 30 days. Therefore, while the current league standing and future looks bright for the Parkhead side, Van Bronckhorst's men have far greater experience.

Passing analysed

The Old Firm rivals are in a league of their own when it comes to passing and possession - but the Hoops edge both metrics this term with an average of 72.6 per cent possession and 553 passes per game. However, Rangers pip their upcoming hosts for passes in the final third - which reflects a notable progression upfield this season.

Meanwhile, Celtic are marginally more prolific at ball-carrying into dangerous areas and launching direct attacks.

The graphic below shows common passing exchanges among positions and reveals Rangers' distribution primarily occurs via the defenders' distributing to both full-backs, with Tavernier more inclined to bomb forward rather than look for the return pass.

Celtic appear to exchange shorter passes in central areas more frequently, but also typically look to the full-backs and midfielder David Turnball.

The visualisation below provides further evidence of the average positions and passing networks, with Rangers surpassing Celtic in attacking areas down the right flank and central areas, while Celtic are dominant down their left channel.

Understandably, centre-backs dominate the passing metrics due to short exchanges in build-up play, but Rangers midfielder John Lundstram emerges as the Gers' passing engine in the centre of the park.

It goes without question Postecoglou will be looking to stifle Tavernier, who has attempted 64 passes into the opposition box this season - 20 more than any other player among the teams.

Who presses hardest?

'Starting distance' is an advanced metric to measure how many metres a team starts passing sequences from their own goal on average and provides a good indication of how high teams deploy defensive lines.

Rangers have pushed further forward this season and average at 43.9m from their goal line - but still trail their rivals' average of 45.3m.

Teams with a high starting distance require intense pressing to prevent opponents from exposing their high line, and both teams achieve this effectively - regaining possession in the middle third of the pitch in equal measure.

Further upfield, Postecoglou's side are more aggressive with league-topping numbers for reclaiming possession in the final third and winning high turnovers - which means Rangers are unlikely to have much time on the ball in defensive areas.

In terms of the players, Celtic duo Jota and O'Riley provide primary pressing mettle up top, with Rangers trio Malik Tillman, Kent and Tavernier providing ample menace.

Meanwhile, Hoops captain Callum McGregor and Rangers holding midfielder Lundstram are leading destroyers in the centre of the park.

Soft spots?

As the division's leaders, it may come as no surprise to see both teams have conceded the fewest goals, but Celtic have shipped a league-low solitary goal to date, compared with Rangers' three - while the Hoops also run clear with a league-high four clean sheets.

However, Rangers have actually restricted opponents to taking a league-low 31 shots against them - one fewer than Celtic.

Despite this, the shot maps below reveal the majority of shots fired at Joe Hart's goal have been from range, whereas a cluster of opportunities have been conjured in dangerous areas against Rangers - although the majority of these have been fired off target.

The graphic below plots all defensive actions made by each team's defenders this season and reveals Rangers' centre-backs have been forced into making minimal actions so far this term - which could be from solid defensive work by their midfielders, dominance in a game or pre-emptive work.

However, Celtic might look to overload their less-favoured right attacking channel - Rangers' left channel - to test or exploit a dearth of defensive activity to date. Meanwhile, Rangers' full-backs might look to venture into central areas to find pockets between the lines for more space to fire passes.

Interestingly, opponents have looked to exploit this tactic - typically attacking Rangers down their left flank, with 46 per cent of threats coming down this channel - despite Tavernier's tendency to roam into attacking areas down the right.

More understandably, teams also primarily attack Celtic's left channel - given the Hoops are far more advanced and adventurous down this flank - a staggering 52 per cent of threats against Celtic have been launched down this attacking third.

Facing adversity

While the stats may support the case for Celtic's place at the table's summit, Rangers have both overcome and crumbled in the face of adversity this term, losing their one-goal advantage - and two points - in the 2-2 draw with Hibs after having two players sent off and coming from behind to claim all three points in the season-opening 2-1 win over Livingston.

Celtic have neither lost any points from a winning position, or won points from losing positions. The Hoops have only conceded once - trimming their two-goal advantage to one, before scoring a third and winning 3-1 at Ross County.

Who's red hot?

Using the Power Rankings formula, which awards points to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles, Celtic forwards Kyogo and Jota are currently the most in-form players among the teams this season.

Tavernier leads the way for Rangers, while Hoops stopper Hart ranks fourth with four clean sheets under his belt and just the solitary goal shipped.

Who starts for Celtic?

Who starts for Rangers?

