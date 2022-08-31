Erik ten Hag: Man Utd signing Antony increases quantity and quality of options

Erik ten Hag says the signing of Antony will help strengthen the quantity and quality of players in his Manchester United squad ahead of a hectic run of games.

United have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign the Brazilian forward for £86m, subject to international clearance, with Ten Hag confirming the final few details need completing.

"Firstly we have to sign him, there is an agreement between the clubs, but paperwork is not done so I cannot go too deep on that," the United boss said.

Asked what qualities Antony would bring, Ten Hag added: "Offensively we need to strengthen our squad, because we have many games to cover. From now on we go three games a week, every three or four days.

"As you know, offensive players fatigue more quickly because they have to run more at high intensity. We expect that from them with our way of play, so we need more numbers but not only numbers, we need quantity as well as quality."

Antony's imminent arrival at Old Trafford has thrown further doubt over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has started just one Premier League game this season and would now face more competition for places.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo's search for a move continues with deadline day fast approaching

But Ten Hag stressed the 37-year-old remains in his plans as he tries to juggle a congested fixture schedule brought about by United's entry into the Europa League in September, and the looming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"It's clear, of course [Ronaldo is still part of my plans]," he said. "We need quality players, and you need more to cover all of the games and to keep our consistency going. That is what we strive for."

With a deal for Antony all-but secure, Ten Hag confirmed he expected the signing of out-of-favour Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to be the club's last this summer.

"I think so," Ten Hag said. "For this window it will be the end. But when there is great opportunity you have to always be alert as a top club."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With deadline day fast approaching the Transfer Talk team discuss some of the incomings and outgoings that could happen at Manchester United

Ten Hag refused to be drawn on the club's reported interest in Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, instead confirming that defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka would remain at the club until at least January.

"Of course, Aaron is still here, and we will keep him," he said. "This squad will go from September until minimum January. We will play with this squad this season."

United travel to Leicester on Thursday looking for a third successive Premier League victory for the first time since December 2021.

They will be without forward Anthony Martial, who is still recovering from an Achilles injury, but could have defender Victor Lindelof back after he returned to training on Wednesday.

"Victor Lindelof is training with the team, we will see how far he is today, but he was just in one session after a few weeks out. Anthony Martial is not available," Ten Hag said.