Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders

How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers...

This article will continue to be updated as final figures and deals are processed.

Record summer splurge

Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.

"The more average player will have to accept lesser contracts and lesser lengths of contracts to stay in the game. Clubs will be harsher in negotiations with players and agents because of Covid losses."

Image: Liverpool splashed £85m on Benfica star Darwin Nunez this summer

However, fast forward two years and Premier League clubs have smashed the all-time record for summer transfer spending.

Top-flight teams have splashed a record-breaking £2.1bn on transfers to date - surpassing even the heights of 2017 when four clubs broke the £100m barrier on new recruits.

Who leads the way in spending charts?

Chelsea lead the way for total spent this summer on new signings with £228.1m - which surpasses the all-time record outlay in a summer window set by the Blues two years ago by £2m.

Manchester United moved up to runners-up on Deadline Day with a £227.4m outlay, ahead of West Ham (£179.2m), Tottenham (£172m) and Nottingham Forest (£157.3m).

Meanwhile, reigning champions Manchester City reined in the chequebook on £128.8m - but still edged Newcastle (£123m) and Arsenal (£121.5m).

At the other end of the scale, Leicester splashed only £15m, while Brighton (£24.5m), Bournemouth (£26m), Crystal Palace (£32m) and Brentford (£54.7m) all remained relatively frugal.

Who leads player sales chart?

Here lies the real evidence of a sea change: Manchester City top the table for incoming cash from player sales with £172.8m recouped - considerably more than Brighton (£115.3m) and Leeds (£105m).

Leicester (£75.9m), Wolves (£60.2m) and Merseyside rivals Liverpool (£56m) and Everton (£60m) have also notably replenished the club's coffers, with Chelsea (£40m) and Aston Villa (£35m) close behind. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, Palace, Fulham, Newcastle, Forest and Southampton failed to claim any cash for disclosed fees.

Net spend

All that spending and selling equates to the final net spending table, which sees Chelsea (£228.1m) reign supreme - narrowly ahead of Erik ten Hag's spending splurge to reinvent Manchester United (£217.4m) and struggling West Ham (£164.2m)

Nottingham Forest (£157.3m), Tottenham (£143.1m), Newcastle (£123m) and Arsenal (£98m) are next up - all spending considerably more than the remaining clubs. Meanwhile, only four clubs registered a profit with negative net spends: Brighton (-£90.8m), Leicester (-£60.9m), Manchester City (£44m) and Leeds (£9.6m).

All incomings

Image: Chelsea splashed £63m on Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella this summer

Antony was the most expensive signing of the window, with Manchester United splashing £86m to prise the 22-year-old from Ajax - pipping Liverpool's £85m acquisition of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Wesley Fofana's £75m switch from Leicester to Chelsea.

Manchester United's blockbuster deal to land Casemiro from Real Madrid for £70m is next up, while Newcastle splashed £63m on Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, Chelsea raised eyebrows coughing up £63m for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella and Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton for £60m.

All outgoings

Image: Leeds sold Raphinha to Barcelona for £55m this summer

Many of the names above feature in the most expensive outgoings, with Fofana, Cucurella and Richarlison leading the way, while Raphinha currently ranks fourth in the table following his £55m from Leeds to Barcelona.