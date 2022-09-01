Brendan Rodgers says Leicester 'haven't had help we needed' in disappointing transfer window

Brendan Rodgers took aim at the Leicester hierarchy by saying his squad "haven't had the help we needed" after signing only one senior player in the transfer window.

Rodgers' side remain bottom of the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday night, and Wout Faes, signed on Transfer Deadline Day, but too late to make his debut in that game, is their only senior summer signing.

That comes despite the sale of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for more than £70m and the loss of club captain Kasper Schmeichel to Nice for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking after their fourth defeat in a row, their worst spell of league form since February 2017 - a run which cost Claudio Ranieri his job - Rodgers told BT Sport: "The attitude of the players, they gave everything, the spirit is there. I feel for the players, they've given everything. With the greatest respect we haven't had the help in the market that this team needed.

"The players kept going, they gave everything, the intensity was there, they kept fighting. We lack that bit of craft, that quality in the final third, but you need more than that.

"It's a case of pushing on when the window closes, it gives us that common theme as a team that we've got to get the win. If we can show that spirit and attitude, it'll come.

"It destabilises a group and mentality with so much going on. These are a good bunch of guys. It is what it is, we want to be competitive, and I think we were competitive tonight but not good enough to take something from the game."

More to follow...