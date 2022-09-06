Man City striker Erling Haaland tops Power Rankings table | Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford & Harry Kane in pursuit

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reached double digits in only his sixth league start this season during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to secure his place at the summit of the form chart this week.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney shored up runner-up spot following his hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Leeds - extending his season goal tally to five, having also registered two assists in the 4-0 win over Manchester United last month.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (No 3) netted a match-winning double from counter-attack goals in the 3-1 win over Arsenal and also teed up debutant Antony to break the deadlock.

Harry Kane (No 4) has started the season in more customary style than the last campaign with five goals in his opening six games, doubling Tottenham's lead against Fulham, before in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic (No 5) fired a consolation.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope (No 6) made nine saves to secure his third clean sheet in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace, while Wolves stopper Jose Sa (No 9) also recorded his third shutout in a 1-0 win over Southampton - but was only required to make one save.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (No 7) appears set for a breakout campaign after extending his season goal tally to four with a double in the 5-2 win over Leicester, having also had a goal-of-the-season contender controversially chalked off by VAR.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino (No 8) and Arsenal frontman Gabriel Jesus (No 10) both tumbled down the rankings this week after the former started on the bench for the goalless draw at Everton and the latter suffered defeat to Manchester United.

