Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after injury to Karl Darlow

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius following an injury to Karl Darlow in training on Wednesday.

Karius is a free agent after his Liverpool contract ended in the summer.

He hadn't played for Liverpool since Alisson arrived in 2018, spending the last two years on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin.

The 29-year-old is already in Newcastle to undergo a medical and sign a short-term deal to move to St James' Park.

Darlow injury forces Newcastle into action

Image: Karl Darlow is set for a spell on the sidelines

Newcastle have been forced to act after Darlow tore ankle ligaments in a morning session on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old now faces some time on the sidelines, leaving Newcastle short of a back-up goalkeeper.

Newcastle are unable to recall Martin Dubravka until January under the terms of his Deadline Day loan move to Manchester United, so Eddie Howe has been forced to look for cover for summer signing Nick Pope.

Karius' Liverpool struggles

Image: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius looks at the ball after a fumble allowed Real Madrid's Gareth Bale to score his side's 3rd goal during the Champions League Final

Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz in 2016 but fell down the pecking order at Anfield when Alisson was signed as the club's No 1 goalkeeper just two years later.

The German struggled to make his mark at Liverpool and his poor showing in their 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid effectively cost him his career at the club as loan moves to Turkey and Germany followed.

Image: Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak

