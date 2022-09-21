World Cup 2022 kits revealed: England announce tournament attire, Wales launch new home and away shirts

England have officially launched their new home and away kits ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with all 32 nations dropping their new threads ahead of the tournament starting in Qatar in November
Wednesday 21 September 2022 08:51, UK
With World Cup 2022 now only two months away, kit suppliers have been flurrying to get all 32 nations decked out in time for Qatar. Here's the ones released so far...
Qatar
Supplier: Nike
Ecuador
Supplier: marathon
Senegal
Supplier: Puma
Puma say fast meets ferocious in the new Senegal Away kit. The national flag, federation emblem, and "Les Lions" lettering take centre stage, alongside an abstract graphic of a lion's mouth to celebrate the bravery and intensity shown by the Lions of Teranga, Africa's reigning champions.
Netherlands
Supplier: Nike
England
Supplier: Nike
Wales
Supplier: Adidas
USA
Supplier: Nike
Iran
Supplier: Majid
Iran have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.
Argentina
Supplier: Adidas
Saudi Arabia
Supplier: Nike
Mexico
Supplier: Adidas
Poland
Supplier: Nike
France
Supplier: Nike
Australia
Supplier: Nike
Denmark
Supplier: Hummel
Denmark have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.
Tunisia
Supplier: Kappa
Tunisia have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.
Spain
Supplier: Adidas
Costa Rica
Supplier: New Balance
Costa Rice have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.
Germany
Supplier: Adidas
Japan
Supplier: Adidas
Belgium
Supplier: Adidas
Canada
Supplier: Nike
Morocco
Supplier: Puma
The nation and the national team are "one", according to Puma, in the Ivory Coast away shirt. The graphics at the centre of the kit combine the national flag, federation emblem, and the team nickname "Les Éléphants," paying tribute to Côte d'Ivoire's national animal.
Croatia
Supplier: Nike
Brazil
Supplier: Nike
Serbia
Supplier: Puma
Serbia's away shirt features gold accents and bespoke front panel graphics to celebrate the country's footballing heritage. Central to the crest is a stylised reference to the coat of arms found at the Prince Mihailo Monument in Belgrade. Established in 1882, at the founding of the kingdom of Serbia, the coat of arms is incorporated into the crest to unite the team and the fans, say Puma.
Switzerland
Supplier: Puma
The off-white Switzerland Away jersey is lit up by red graphics and accents that pay tribute to the national flag, federation emblem, and everything they stand for, according to Puma.
Cameroon
Supplier: Le Coq Sportif
Cameroon have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.
Portugal
Supplier: Nike
Ghana
Supplier: Puma
The block graphic at the centre of Ghana's away kit reinterprets the national flag through the visual language of traditional Ghanaian textile patterns, Puma say. The "Ghana" lettering, federation emblem, and the Black Star of Ghana complete the statement.
Uruguay
Supplier: Puma
Puma say Uruguay's away kit looks to the federation emblem and the national flag for a fresh and fearless take on the national team identity. The country flag and the "Uruguay" script work alongside the centrally aligned crest.
South Korea
Supplier: Nike
South Korea have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.