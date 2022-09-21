World Cup 2022 kits revealed: England announce tournament attire, Wales launch new home and away shirts

With World Cup 2022 now only two months away, kit suppliers have been flurrying to get all 32 nations decked out in time for Qatar. Here's the ones released so far...

Group A

Qatar

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Qatar (credit: Nike)

Ecuador

Supplier: marathon

Senegal

Supplier: Puma

Puma say fast meets ferocious in the new Senegal Away kit. The national flag, federation emblem, and "Les Lions" lettering take centre stage, alongside an abstract graphic of a lion's mouth to celebrate the bravery and intensity shown by the Lions of Teranga, Africa's reigning champions.

Image: Senegal's Puma away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Netherlands

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Netherlands (credit: Nike)

Group B

England

Supplier: Nike

Image: Bukayo Saka, John Stones and Harry Kane model the new England home shirt (Credit: FA)

Image: Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish pose in the new away kit (Credit: FA)

Wales

Supplier: Adidas

Image: Wales' Adidas home kit for the 2022 World Cup

Image: Wales' Adidas away kit for the 2022 World Cup

USA

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - USA (credit: Nike)

Iran

Supplier: Majid

Iran have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.

Group C

Argentina

Supplier: Adidas

Image: Argentina's Adidas away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Saudi Arabia (credit: Nike)

Mexico

Image: Mexico's Adidas away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Supplier: Adidas

Poland

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Poland (credit: Nike)

Group D

France

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - France (credit: Nike)

Australia

Australia

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Australia (credit: Nike)

Denmark

Supplier: Hummel

Denmark have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.

Tunisia

Supplier: Kappa

Tunisia have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.

Group E

Spain

Supplier: Adidas

Image: Spain's Adidas home kit for the 2022 World Cup

Image: Spain's Adidas away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Costa Rica

Supplier: New Balance

Costa Rice have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.

Germany

Supplier: Adidas

Image: Germany's Adidas home kit for the 2022 World Cup

Image: Germany's Adidas away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Japan

Supplier: Adidas

Image: Japan's Adidas home kit for the 2022 World Cup

Image: Japan's Adidas away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Group F

Belgium

Belgium

Supplier: Adidas

Image: Adidas have released images of the new Belgium home kit (credit: adidas)

Canada

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Canada (credit: Nike)

Morocco

Supplier: Puma

The nation and the national team are "one", according to Puma, in the Ivory Coast away shirt. The graphics at the centre of the kit combine the national flag, federation emblem, and the team nickname "Les Éléphants," paying tribute to Côte d'Ivoire's national animal.

Image: Morocco's Puma away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Croatia

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Croatia (credit: Nike)

Group G

Brazil

Brazil

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Brazil (credit: Nike)

Serbia

Supplier: Puma

Serbia's away shirt features gold accents and bespoke front panel graphics to celebrate the country's footballing heritage. Central to the crest is a stylised reference to the coat of arms found at the Prince Mihailo Monument in Belgrade. Established in 1882, at the founding of the kingdom of Serbia, the coat of arms is incorporated into the crest to unite the team and the fans, say Puma.

Image: Serbia's Puma away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Switzerland

Supplier: Puma

The off-white Switzerland Away jersey is lit up by red graphics and accents that pay tribute to the national flag, federation emblem, and everything they stand for, according to Puma.

Image: Switzerland's Puma away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Cameroon

Supplier: Le Coq Sportif

Cameroon have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.

Group H

Portugal

Supplier: Nike

Image: Nike unveil 2022 national team kits - Portugal (credit: Nike)

Ghana

Supplier: Puma

The block graphic at the centre of Ghana's away kit reinterprets the national flag through the visual language of traditional Ghanaian textile patterns, Puma say. The "Ghana" lettering, federation emblem, and the Black Star of Ghana complete the statement.

Image: Ghana's Puma away kit for the 2022 World Cup

Uruguay

Supplier: Puma

Puma say Uruguay's away kit looks to the federation emblem and the national flag for a fresh and fearless take on the national team identity. The country flag and the "Uruguay" script work alongside the centrally aligned crest.

Image: Uruguay's Puma away kit for the 2022 World Cup

South Korea

Supplier: Nike

South Korea have yet to announce their kits for the World Cup.