EFL goals and round-up: Reading, Norwich win; Sheffield United held

Norwich closed the gap on Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United to a point with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool.

Teemu Pukki's 21st-minute goal, his fourth in as many matches for the Canaries, was enough to settle the contest at Bloomfield Road and give the visitors a seventh win in eight league games.

The Blades saw their 100 per cent home record go with a 1-1 draw against Birmingham.

The hosts, who had won their first four matches at Bramall Lane, led through Oli McBurnie's 64th-minute strike. The striker's fifth goal in six games was a powerful shot on the turn.

However, Troy Deeney equalised six minutes later for mid-table Birmingham.

New Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham made a losing start, with third-placed Reading winning 3-1 in Berkshire.

Tom McIntyre opened the scoring in the 29th minute, heading home Tom Ince's corner.

An unfortunate own goal by Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls doubled the lead seven minutes later and Yakou Meite made it 3-0 with nine minutes remaining, before Tom Lees replied in added time.

Callum Robinson's 90th-minute goal earned Cardiff a 1-1 draw with fourth-placed Burnley, who had led in the 48th minute when on-loan Southampton midfielder Nathan Tella tapped in Ian Maatsen's cross.

QPR climbed to fifth with a 2-1 win at Bristol City. First-half goals from Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts had the visitors in control, before Nahki Wells pulled one back against his former team just past the hour mark.

Goals from Tyrhys Dolan (57) and Ben Brereton Diaz (63) gave Blackburn a 2-1 win over Millwall which moves them back into the play-off places. Jake Cooper replied for the visitors 15 minutes from the end.

Swansea won a thriller at West Brom 3-2, with Karlan Grant's 81st-minute penalty miss proving costly for Albion.

Matty Sorinola headed the visitors into a sixth-minute lead but Jake Livermore (48) and Grady Diangana (65) had the hosts ahead, only for Olivier Ntcham to level in the 71st minute.

Swans goalkeeper Steven Benda had another reason to celebrate his 24th birthday when he saved substitute Grant's spot-kick - and the away side won it a minute from the end with a powerful shot on the turn from Michael Obafemi.

Wigan maintained their unbeaten away record with a 2-0 win at managerless Rotherham, with Will Keane and Tom Naylor getting the goals.

Bottom club Coventry won for the first time this season - at the eighth attempt - after defeating Middlesbrough 1-0.

Viktor Gyokeres gave the hosts, playing only their second home game of the campaign, a 17th-minute lead and they held on against their third-from-bottom opponents.

Sunderland slipped out of the play-off places as a result of a goalless draw with Preston, who have now conceded just four goals in 11 games - but scored only three.

Sky Bet League One

Ipswich beat promotion rivals Portsmouth in a thrilling game at the top of Sky Bet League One.

Town led through first Marcus Harness and then Freddie Ladapo, the latter scoring a minute after his introduction as a substitute, but a pair of Colby Bishop penalties saw Pompey draw level on each occasion.

Wes Burns, though, restored Ipswich's lead with 10 minutes remaining and they held on for a 3-2 win.

That left them second in the table behind Plymouth, who won 1-0 at Wycombe thanks to Sam Cosgrove's early penalty.

Sheffield Wednesday leapfrogged Pompey into third with a 1-0 win at Port Vale thanks to Will Vaulks' superb long-range strike.

James Collins scored twice as Derby marked Paul Warne's first game in the dugout with a 2-0 win at Cambridge.

At the bottom of the table, Victor Adeboyejo's hat-trick gave Burton only their second win of the season as they beat fellow strugglers Forest Green 3-2 despite going down to 10 men.

The striker's opener was overhauled by Reece Brown's goal and Connor Wickham's penalty - which saw Tom Hamer sent off - but Adeboyejo struck twice in the final 10 minutes to lift Dino Maamria's side off the bottom of the table.

They are replaced there by Morecambe, who went down 3-1 at Accrington and had Arthur Gnahoua sent off. Liam Coyle's opener was cancelled out by Ryan Astley's own goal but Ethan Hamilton and Tommy Leigh earned Stanley the points.

Peterborough held off a dramatic late fightback to complete a 3-2 win at MK Dons.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, the division's top scorer, and Kwame Poku netted before half-time and Ricky-Jade Jones added to the score after the break - but Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith scored in stoppage time to give the hosts unlikely hope.

Barnsley's Jack Aitchison grabbed a last-minute winner as they beat Fleetwood 1-0 and Bristol Rovers also left it late to snatch a draw at Exeter.

Despite John Marquis' opener, Rovers trailed to Jevani Brown's penalty and Sam Nombe's goal, but Ryan Loft's last-minute header made it 2-2.

Cheltenham won 2-0 against Shrewsbury, Sean Long and Alfie May scoring in quick succession either side of half-time, while Bolton beat Lincoln by the same scoreline as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson added to Dion Charles' penalty.

Charlton drew 1-1 with Oxford, Jayden Stockley cancelling out Marcus Browne's early goal.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient suffered a first defeat of the Sky Bet League Two season as the leaders went down 2-1 at home to Newport.

Will Evans' header put the Exiles in front after 22 minutes, with an Omar Bogle penalty soon after doubling their lead in London.

Aaron Drinan thundered in a response for Orient in the 64th minute, but it was not enough for Richie Wellens' side, who had won nine of their 10 opening fixtures.

Mitch Pinnock struck at the death to ensure Northampton closed the gap at the top to two points with a 2-1 comeback victory at Swindon.

Jonny Williams slotted home for Swindon in the 61st minute but Ben Fox flicked in Pinnock's free-kick in the 68th minute and provider turned scorer with an 88th-minute tap-in

Third-placed Stevenage also capitalised on Orient's loss as a late Luke Norris penalty secured a 2-1 success at Crawley that heaps more pressure on under-fire Red Devils boss Kevin Betsy.

Jordan Roberts gave Boro the lead in the 23rd minute and although Ashley Nadesan deflected one in for Crawley two minutes after the break, Norris sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot in the 85th minute.

Matt Bloomfield's first game as Colchester boss ended in a 2-1 defeat for the visitors at AFC Wimbledon. Josh Davison equalised for the hosts following Kwesi Appiah's 18th-minute header before the Dons forward grabbed a winner from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

Bradford won a third straight away game for the first time since 2017 after on-loan Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright secured a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate with a 73rd-minute winner.

Andy Cook had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 12th goal of the season before Jaheim Headley levelled for the hosts during the second half's opening exchanges.

Josh Hawkes collected Kieron Morris' pass to fire crisply across goalkeeper Paul Farman in the 25th minute at Prenton Park as Tranmere beat Barrow 1-0 to secure a third successive victory.

George Miller slotted the winner through the keeper's legs in the 68th minute as Doncaster beat struggling Rochdale 2-1 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Kieran Agard had found the bottom corner for Donny in the 39th minute, with Scott Quigley heading in a leveller just before half-time.

Alex MacDonald's dramatic last-gasp winner earned Gillingham only their second victory of the season in a 1-0 defeat of Sutton at Priestfield.

Scottish midfielder MacDonald reacted the quickest to head home the rebound in the first minute of second-half stoppage time after Scott Kashket's shot was saved.

A late equaliser from substitute Andy Williams saw Walsall snatch a point from a 1-1 draw with Stockport, for whom Paddy Madden thundered in a 27th-minute headed opener.

Salford and Grimsby shared the spoils from a 1-1 draw at the Peninsula Stadium. Theo Vassell's second-minute header from a corner was cancelled out by Lewis Richardson just before the half-hour mark.

Elsewhere, Carlisle and Crewe could not be separated in a goalless draw in Cumbria.