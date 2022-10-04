James Maddison secures third spot in chart | Erling Haaland and Roberto Firmino flying high

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

James Maddison has soared into third spot in the Power Rankings form chart after scoring twice and assisting Patson Daka in the 4-0 rout over Nottingham Forest on Monday Night Football.

The performance reignited clamour for the 25-year-old to be included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad - having now registered more goal involvements than any other English midfielder in the Premier League since the start of last season.

Fantasy Football Name: James Maddison

Position: Midfield

Cost: £8.1m

Selected by: 11.7%

GW9 pts: 18

Season points: 47



Maddison's overall contribution saw him move within a whisker of chart-topping duo Erling Haaland (No 1) and Roberto Firmino (No 2) - with the former collecting almost all his points purely from goals and assists.

Haaland netted his third successive league hat-trick at the Etihad in the 6-3 win over Manchester United, with team-mate and England forward Phil Foden (No 4) also collecting a match ball.

New Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi enjoyed a rip-roaring debut in the dugout as his side secured a 3-3 draw against Liverpool, with Leandro Trossard (No 5) netting a sensational hat-trick, while team-mate Alexis Mac Allister (No 8) remains ever-present among the top rungs.

Image: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Brighton

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (No 9) slipped five places after the 3-1 derby defeat to Arsenal, with strike partner Heung-Min Son (No 6) also tumbling four spots - while Gabriel Jesus (No 7) moved into the top 10 after his goal reclaimed the Gunners' lead early in the second half.

England duo Marcus Rashford (No 10) and Bukayo Saka (No 11) retained places among the elite performers, while Ivan Toney plummeted nine places following a goalless draw with Bournemouth.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...