Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo lead form chart| Roberto Firmino, Bruno Guimaraes in pursuit

Erling Haaland continues goal streak to remain at summit; team-mates Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo flying high; Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in pursuit, with Roberto Firmino bucking Liverpool's poor form; Leicester, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man Utd and Bournemouth stars among elite
Wednesday 12 October 2022 09:54, UK
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has topped the form chart once again after netting his 15th goal in nine Premier League games during the 4-0 win over Southampton.
However, team-mate Phil Foden (No 2) is closing the gap on the Norwegian after netting his fifth goal in three league games and registering his third assist of the season at the weekend, while full-back Joao Cancelo (No 4) was also among the goals.
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (No 3) scored twice as Newcastle thumped Brentford 5-1, having notched his first assist of the season in a 4-1 victory at Fulham one week earlier.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino (No 5) is bucking his side's lacklustre form, scoring from the bench in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal to extend his league goal involvements to nine this term.
Leicester playmaker James Maddison (No 6) slipped three places after a bruising 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, with Cherries midfielder Philip Billing (No 10) scoring his third league goal in four starts.
Name: Philip Billing
Position: Midfield
Cost: £5.3m
Selected by: 0.8%
GW10 pts: 10
Season points: 38
Spurs forward Heung-Min Son (No 7) teed up Harry Kane in a 1-0 win over Brighton - having netted a hat-trick against the Foxes last month, while Bukayo Saka (No 8) and Antony (No 9) were among the goals for Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively.
You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...