Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo lead form chart| Roberto Firmino, Bruno Guimaraes in pursuit

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has topped the form chart once again after netting his 15th goal in nine Premier League games during the 4-0 win over Southampton.

However, team-mate Phil Foden (No 2) is closing the gap on the Norwegian after netting his fifth goal in three league games and registering his third assist of the season at the weekend, while full-back Joao Cancelo (No 4) was also among the goals.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 16th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (No 3) scored twice as Newcastle thumped Brentford 5-1, having notched his first assist of the season in a 4-1 victory at Fulham one week earlier.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher analyse 'complete' Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino (No 5) is bucking his side's lacklustre form, scoring from the bench in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal to extend his league goal involvements to nine this term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A round-up of all of the Premier League action from MW10, featuring a superb clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates.

Leicester playmaker James Maddison (No 6) slipped three places after a bruising 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, with Cherries midfielder Philip Billing (No 10) scoring his third league goal in four starts.

Fantasy Football Name: Philip Billing

Position: Midfield

Cost: £5.3m

Selected by: 0.8%

GW10 pts: 10

Season points: 38



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the best saves from matchweek 10 in the Premier League with stops from Robert Sanchez, Jose Sa and David Raya.

Spurs forward Heung-Min Son (No 7) teed up Harry Kane in a 1-0 win over Brighton - having netted a hat-trick against the Foxes last month, while Bukayo Saka (No 8) and Antony (No 9) were among the goals for Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...