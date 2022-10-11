Merritt Paulson: Portland Thorns and Timbers CEO stands down after Yates Report uncovered abuse at NWSL club

Portland Thorns and Timbers CEO Merritt Paulson has announced he is stepping down from his role in the wake of the Yates Report that uncovered abuse at the NWSL club.

On Thursday, USA international Megan Rapinoe called for Paulson - as well as Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler - to stand down from their roles.

"I don't think Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don't think Arnim is fit to be the owner of Chicago," she said. "We need to see those people gone."

In a statement posted on the club's official website, Paulson said: "It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a women's sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anton Toloui gives the latest update on the stepping down of Merritt Paulson as CEO of Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers.

The report said that under Paulson's watch, president of business Mike Golub - who was fired along with president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson - created "an atmosphere of disrespect and intimidation towards women and working mothers employed at the club over a span of 11 years."

Wilkinson was found to have blamed a player who accused former coach Paul Riley of sexual misconduct, claiming she "put Riley in a bad position".

Riley is accused of sexual coercion and harassment during his time as Portland head coach.

The Yates Investigation found senior club officials also knew of other alleged, non-sexual abuses as far back as 2014 but did not act on the information.

Portland were also found to have impeded and delayed the US Soccer Federation investigation led by Sally Yates.

The US businessman, who owns the operating rights to both the Thorns and MLS club Portland Timbers says he will now embark on a "global search" for his successor to work across both clubs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic's Meg Linehan discusses her thoughts following reports concluded emotional abuse and sexual misconduct has been systemic in the top tier of women's football in the USA.

"The long-term health and success of the Portland Thorns is critical to me' - Paulson's full statement

"The Portland Thorns were created to be a beacon of what is possible in women's sports. A successful team is built on trust, equality and accountability, and today I am holding myself accountable for not doing enough.

"I owe Sinead and Mana, the Thorns players and the NWSL my tireless effort to actively make sure what happened in 2015 never happens again.

"I apologize to our players, the organization, and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being publicly transparent about Paul Riley's termination. Our organization's failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone.

"It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a women's sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior.

"Part of me holding myself accountable is recognizing that someone else needs to take the reins of the organization and operational decision-making.

"As you know, I removed myself from Thorns decision-making, yet, in order for the organization to move forward and unite, I feel that another step is necessary. Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization.

Heather Davis will remain interim president and interim CEO. Sarah Keane, who Heather appointed interim COO, will lead the search for a permanent CEO. I know Heather and Sarah plan on having players meet final candidates so their voices can be heard.

"Through this process, I have committed to them that I will provide the organization with all necessary resources to ensure both clubs are not only a model of player safety, but the standard by which other organizations are measured.

"Looking ahead, our organization is at a crossroads, and the future is not necessarily a clear path. No matter what happens, ensuring the long-term health and success of the Portland Thorns is critical to me, as I know it is for our players and the community.

"Given the complexities involved on several levels, finalizing the correct path forward will take time. I love this organization as if it was part of my family, and to me, what is most important is getting it right."