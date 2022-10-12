Republic of Ireland Women's manager Vera Pauw and FAI apologise for song after World Cup place secured

The Football Association of Ireland and Vera Pauw, the women's team manager, have apologised for a 'song sung' by the Republic of Ireland players after they secured their place at the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday.

Pauw's side qualified for the tournament for the first time in their history following a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.

But on Wednesday morning, the FAI released a statement saying it would "apologise for any offence caused" by the song, which referenced the IRA.

Pauw added: "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

Image: Vera Pauw took charge of the Republic of Ireland in 2019

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that."

Ireland secured their place at next year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand thanks to substitute Amber Barrett's 72nd-minute goal, which came after Courtney Brosnan had saved Caroline Weir's first-half penalty.

Hate Won't Win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org