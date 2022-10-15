EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley win

Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty.

The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.

Blackpool were reduced to nine men in the closing stages after having Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson sent off and Norwood equalised deep into time added on.

A scuffle after the final whistle involving a number of players resulted in Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Blackpool's Caolan Lavery both receiving red cards.

Jay Rodriguez struck twice as Burnley despatched 10-man Swansea 4-0 to step up their Championship promotion push.

The Swans' run of four-straight wins was brought crashing to an end by goals from Vitinho, Rodriguez and Anass Zaroury, and their misery was completed by a straight red card for top scorer Joel Piroe for violent conduct with 15 minutes remaining.

Luton ended their long wait for a victory over QPR as they halted the visitors' five-game unbeaten run with a 3-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

Managerless Middlesbrough dropped into the relegation zone as their problems continued to mount with a 2-1 home defeat to Blackburn.

Rovers returned to winning ways at the Riverside thanks to an early own goal from Darragh Lenihan and a superb long-range finish from Sam Gallagher.

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips.

Although Reading had much of the play in the second period, the visitors secured the three points in the 72nd minute through a fine goal from defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin led a second-half Sunderland comeback to secure a first win in five games for Tony Mowbray's side with a 2-1 victory over Wigan.

Charlie Wyke had continued his fine return to football with a second goal in as many weeks at his former ground, but a formation change from Mowbray at the interval turned the tide of the contest definitively.

Zian Flemming hit a 76th-minute winner to give Millwall a 2-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Two expertly taken goals from Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell inside eight second-half minutes propelled Stoke to a wholly deserved 2-0 win at Preston.

Substitute Georgie Kelly scored two minutes and 46 seconds after his introduction to seal a 2-1 win for Rotherham against Huddersfield - the first of Matt Taylor's tenure as Millers manager.

Coventry ended a run of nine successive away defeats in the Championship as they notched only their second win of the season thanks to a first-half goal from Viktor Gyokeres against Cardiff.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth are four points clear at the top of League One after extending their winning run with a 4-1 victory at struggling MK Dons.

Argyle netted three times in the first half at Stadium MK, with Morgan Whittaker, Niall Ennis and Finn Azaz getting on the scoresheet.

Azaz added his second just before the hour mark - after Will Grigg had pulled a goal back for the hosts - as Steven Schumacher's side recorded their fifth win on the bounce and inflicted a fourth successive defeat on the Dons, who are 22nd in the table.

The gap between Plymouth and second-placed Ipswich widened with the Tractor Boys being beaten 1-0 at home by Lincoln. Ben House headed the only goal at Portman Road in the 24th minute.

Third-placed Sheffield Wednesday moved a point behind Ipswich with a 2-0 win at Cambridge, Lee Gregory netting early on and then again with 13 minutes remaining.

Peterborough led at Wycombe before ending up being beaten 3-1 as they dropped a place to fifth, behind Portsmouth who play on Monday. After Harrison Burrows' opener was cancelled out by Garath McCleary just prior to half-time, Sam Vokes put the Chairboys ahead in the 74th minute and Anis Mehmeti notched a late third.

Barnsley and Bolton remain sixth and seventh respectively, on the same amount of points, after a goalless draw at the University of Bolton Stadium.

At the other end of the table, the basement battle between 23rd-placed Burton and rock-bottom Morecambe at the Pirelli Stadium ended 1-1.

Davis Keillor-Dunn's 30th-minute effort put Burton 1-0 up before Ryan Delaney equalised after 77 minutes.

Third-bottom Forest Green blew a two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 at Port Vale.

Vale fought back with a 78th-minute Ademipo Odubeko goal and 88th-minute Ellis Harrison penalty after Myles Peart-Harris and Baily Cargill had scored for Rovers in the first half.

Cheltenham are down a place to 20th, two points above the drop zone, following a 4-1 thrashing at home against improving Bristol Rovers, who have now won four on the trot in all competitions.

The Pirates were 4-0 up at the interval following an Aaron Collins brace, either side of efforts from Antony Evans and Bobby Thomas. Liam Sercombe pulled back a penalty for Cheltenham nine minutes after the break.

The Robins switched places with Oxford, who triumphed 4-2 at managerless Exeter.

Efforts from Cameron Brannagan and Sam Long were followed by a Kyle Joseph double before the hosts replied via Jevani Brown and a stoppage-time Sonny Cox goal.

Tom Bayliss' first-half goal secured Shrewsbury a 1-0 win at Fleetwood, and Derby won 3-0 at Accrington.

William Osula scored a first-half double for the Rams, with Sean McConville missing a penalty for Stanley in between, before Tom Barkhuizen rounded things off in time added on at the end.

Sky Bet League Two

Stevenage maintained their two-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two despite being held 1-1 at Gillingham.

Steve Evans' side were denied a fifth straight league win as Elkan Baggott's first-half header for Gillingham cancelled out Danny Rose's opener.

The point was enough to keep Stevenage clear of automatic-promotion rivals Leyton Orient and Northampton, who drew 0-0 at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Orient defender Daniel Happe's first-half header hit the crossbar, while Northampton played most of the second half with 10 men after midfielder Ben Fox was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Craig Clay.

Mansfield extended their unbeaten home league run this season to six matches as substitute Will Swan's late header sealed a 2-1 win against Walsall.

The promotion-chasing Stags had been pegged back by Liam Bennett before the interval after George Lapslie had given them the lead.

Andy Cook's 13th goal of the season in all competitions sealed Bradford a 1-0 win at fellow promotion hopefuls Salford, who struck the crossbar through Callum Hendry's first-half effort.

Jack Stretton fired a second-half double as Carlisle extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a 3-0 home win against Doncaster.

Callum Guy gave Carlisle a first-half lead and Derby loanee Stretton fired his first goals for the Cumbrians before team-mate Ryan Edmondson's late penalty was saved.

Grimsby climbed up to 10th after their 3-1 win at 10-man Stockport.

Harry Clifton and Gavan Holohan struck in the space of six first-half minutes for the Mariners and although Paddy Madden reduced the deficit, Alex Hunt's stoppage-time effort sealed all three points.

Stockport midfielder Callum Camps received a straight red card for his reckless high tackle on Kieran Green.

Rochdale made it three wins from their last four as goals in either half from Liam Kelly and Scott Quigley secured them a 2-1 home victory against Barrow. Niall Canavan headed a late consolation for the visitors.

Harrogate snapped their eight-game winless league run by beating Hartlepool 2-1 at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon gave Harrogate a 2-0 half-time lead and Josh Umerah's late reply for the visitors proved a mere consolation.

Tyrese Shade's solitary second-half goal clinched Swindon a 1-0 home win against Colchester and Sutton won by the same score at AFC Wimbledon thanks to Craig Eastmond's close-range finish.

Managerless Newport slipped to a sixth defeat in eight league games, losing 2-1 at Crawley, who climbed off the foot of the table.

James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan's header gave Crawley a two-goal lead and after Nathan Moriah-Welsh replied for Newport, the home side held on.