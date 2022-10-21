Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 13 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

In our latest column, FPL Family and Holly Shand answer some hot topics as the hunt for Fantasy Football points intensifies.

What would your GW13 wildcard look like?

FPL FAMILY: I actually do have my Wildcard active at the moment. The current plan is for a goalkeeper pairing of Danny Ward and Kepa Arrizabalaga. A back five of Joao Cancelo, Kieren Trippier, William Saliba, Joachim Anderson and Neco Williams. In midfield Wilfried Zaha, Phil Foden, Andreas Pereira, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli with a front three of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Darwin Nunez.

HOLLY SHAND: I would go for a 3-5-2 formation with two premiums. Kepa; Cancelo, Trippier, White; Salah, Foden, Saka, Martinelli; Haaland, Mitrovic, with the bench being: Ward, Guehi, Williams and Archer.

What is the ideal current midfield?

FPL FAMILY: The £8m budget midfielders are offering brilliant value for money at the moment. I like the idea of owning the majority of those across the midfield. Owning Foden and Saka feel like good picks ahead of a fantastic run of fixtures for both clubs. Then managers can fill the rest of their teams with assets like Zaha, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Antony and/or Jarrod Bowen.

HOLLY SHAND: Our midfields need plenty of work right now, but I think the key players to own are Foden, plus Arsenal attackers Saka and Martinelli. A premium midfielder isn't essential right now, but it's difficult to back against Mo Salah given the strength of his fixture this week. Zaha is another option to consider, with Crystal Palace having the best fixtures up until the international break. The volume of options here means a five-man midfield could be the trend to back.

Is Darwin Nunez on your radar?

FPL FAMILY: Definitely. His role in the team when he starts is as the Liverpool target man in the centre of the pitch. Against West Ham in Gameweek 12 he was the player that they were aiming for. His involvement also left Salah playing in a wide midfield position. I think with the injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz we will likely see a lot of minutes for Nunez between now and Christmas and therefore he looks a great pick. Someone who I will be bringing in on my Wildcard.

HOLLY SHAND: Darwin Nunez is on my radar after an impressive Gameweek 12 performance where he had six shots in the box. Liverpool face Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in their next two games. However, I already own Salah and don't trust Liverpool enough right now to double up on their attack.

Can we trust any Chelsea assets due to Potter's rotation?

FPL FAMILY: It's very difficult to trust any Chelsea players with potentially the exception of Kepa, however even he has Eduoard Mendy on the bench ready to take back the starting XI spot if he gets the opportunity. Mason Mount is the only attacking Chelsea player to have started every Premier League game under Graham Potter and therefore he is potentially the safest and most trusted of the midfielders. However, if you do invest in Chelsea make sure you have a bench to cover any potential rotation.

HOLLY SHAND: No! Mount looked to be the safest route into the Chelsea attack, but his 61st-minute substitution in Gameweek 12 has forced us to rethink that. Four attacking returns in four under Graham Potter in the Premier League is still significant though. Picking goalkeeper Kepa could be the only way to avoid rotation: he's kept three clean sheets in four and looks to be the firm first choice now.

Any concern over Tottenham assets after Wednesday's performance and their upcoming fixtures?

FPL FAMILY: I'm not worried. Kane is the second-highest-scoring asset in the game. He has returned in all bar two matches so far this season. The Spurs defence could also offer some good value for money in the coming weeks, especially Eric Dier who I would expect to start every match. However, I would stay clear of the wingbacks due to potential rotation and also avoid Heung-Min Son as he is still yet to return when sharing a pitch with Ivan Perisic which means he isn't worth his current FPL price tag.

HOLLY SHAND: A little, but Old Trafford under the lights is a difficult place to visit. Keep faith with Kane, who continues to deliver consistency with 11 attacking returns this season. He's blanked on just two occasions this season.