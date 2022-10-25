League One and League Two goals and round-up: Plymouth, Ipswich win

Morgan Whittaker's late goal ensured Plymouth remained top of League One after they launched a dramatic fightback to beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

The leaders fell behind to Jordan Shipley's strike on the half-hour, but substitute Niall Ennis dragged Argyle back into it with 20 minutes to go before Whittaker snatched victory seven minutes from time.

Ipswich needed to be similarly resilient to maintain their pursuit with a 3-2 win at Port Vale after squandering a two-goal lead.

Town looked to be cruising after first-half strikes from Freddie Ladapo and Cameron Humphreys, but it took a second from Ladapo to secure the points after Gavin Massey and Nathan Smith dragged the home side right back into it.

Fourth-placed Peterborough had to come from behind to beat Accrington 3-1.

Stanley took a surprise 25th-minute lead courtesy of Harvey Rodgers' header, but goals from Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris turned the tide.

Colby Bishop denied 10-man Oxford victory as his equaliser clinched a 1-1 draw for Portsmouth.

The visitors went ahead through Kyle Joseph's 16th-minute strike from distance, but six minutes after Billy Bodin's dismissal for a second bookable offence, Bishop intervened to claim a point.

Substitutes Jon Bodvarsson and Amadou Bakayoko both scored late on as Bolton snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at home to Burton.

With his side trailing to Sam Hughes' opener, Bakayoko levelled with three minutes remaining before Bodvarsson made it 2-1 in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Danny Mandroiu fired Lincoln to a 1-0 win at Barnsley, while Ben Williams's first-half header secured victory by the same score for Cheltenham over fellow strugglers Morecambe.

Ryan Inniss was sent off as Charlton slipped to a 2-0 home defeat against bottom-of-the-table MK Dons.

Inniss' foul on Louie Barry, his second bookable offence, resulted in the penalty from which Will Grigg fired the Dons ahead before Bradley Johnson wrapped up the points 12 minutes from time.

Lloyd Jones' 77th-minute strike proved decisive as Cambridge won 3-2 at Wycombe.

Harvey Knibbs and substitute Jack Lankester scored either side of Sam Vokes' header before Lloyd Jones made sure of the win despite Lewis Wing's late effort.

Fleetwood and Forest Green finished 1-1 after Callum Morton cancelled out Harvey Bunker's first-half opener, while Derby and Exeter fought out a goalless stalemate at Pride Park.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient maintained their grasp at the top of League Two with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

Aaron Drinan had a good chance to nod in an opener five minutes into the second half but it was Paul Smyth who broke the deadlock on 52 minutes, pouncing on a Theo Archibald pass and sending a powerful strike past Glenn Morris.

Archibald set up Orient's second when he picked out substitute Ruel Sotiriou, who doubled the hosts' advantage from 10 yards out 11 minutes after coming off the bench.

Second-placed Stevenage kept pace with the league leaders with a 1-0 win at Doncaster.

Jordan Roberts scored the only goal of the match at Eco-Power Stadium, nodding in Arthur Read's cross on 25 minutes.

Rovers were not without opportunities to level things up either side of half-time and kept applying pressure but Boro's back line cleared away chance after chance to keep the clean sheet.

Mansfield held Newport to a 0-0 draw despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half at Field Mill.

Veteran defender James Perch dragged down Newport striker Omar Bogle when through on goal on 59 minutes and was shown a second yellow card by the referee.

Newport had the better chances throughout and almost scored with the first shot of the game when Will Evans pounced on a loose pass only for Mansfield's on-loan goalkeeper Christy Pym to make a smart save.

Walsall sealed one of the most decisive victories of the night, blowing Harrogate away in the first half to register a third successive home win in League Two.

Danny Johnson's penalty, his ninth league goal of the season, plus efforts from Liam Gordon and Isaac Hutchinson rendered Matty Daly's late reply a mere consolation in a 3-1 victory.

Goals from Myles Hippolyte and Kyle Wootton sealed a second successive League Two win for Stockport in a convincing 2-0 victory over Carlisle, while Salford moved back into the play-off spots with a 2-0 win of their own at basement-dwellers Hartlepool.

Billy Waters scored the only goal of the game as Barrow ended their five-game winless run with a vital 1-0 victory over Grimsby.

Striker Waters struck his first goal since the opening day to secure the Bluebirds' a first win against the Mariners since 1968 at a rain-soaked Holker Street.

It was otherwise an evening of draws across the league.

Bradford had looked on track to take all three points from Swindon thanks to Tyreik Wright's third of the season on 31 minutes.

But Luke Jephcot had other ideas and scored a thrilling equaliser two minutes into second-half stoppage time to ensure the sides split the spoils.

Ayoub Assal sent AFC Wimbledon into the second half of their meeting with Crewe with a 1-0 lead but saw it cancelled out through Rio Adebisi's glancing header from a corner.

Crewe goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo saved a Josh Davison penalty as his side rallied to seal the 1-1 draw at Plough Lane.

Junior Tchamadeu's superb equaliser salvaged struggling Colchester a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Crawley.

After Alex Newby put United in front, Town turned the game around courtesy of goals from Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley either side of half-time.

But Tchamadeu secured a point for second-bottom Colchester, who are three points from safety in League Two.

Sutton launched an excellent second-half fightback to rescue a point from a 2-2 League Two draw against Northampton at Sixfields.

Marc Leonard fired in the hosts' first at the 15-minute mark before Mitch Pinnock doubled things up before the break.

But the visitors came back firing, Omar Bugiel clawing one back within two minutes of the break and Donavan Wilson ensuring the sides were level at the final whistle.

Play-off chasing Tranmere extended their unbeaten League Two run to a seventh game but had to settle for one point following a 1-1 draw with Rochdale at Prenton Park.