World Cup 2022: Injured Premier League stars ruled out or doubts to make it to the tournament in Qatar

Which Premier League stars have been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar with injury and who is facing a race against time to be fit?

Arsenal

Image: Emile Smith Rowe is out of the World Cup following groin surgery

OUT

Emile Smith Rowe, England: Surgery on groin tendon

DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Japan: Muscle injury

Aston Villa

OUT

Boubacar Kamara, France: Recovering from knee ligament injury

Bournemouth

DOUBT

David Brooks, Wales: Hamstring injury after cancer (Hodgkin lymphoma) all clear and hasn't played since September 2021

Brentford

DOUBT

Christian Norgaard, Denmark: Recovering from Achilles injury, due back early November

Brighton

OUT

Jakub Moder, Poland: ACL injury

Chelsea

Image: N'Golo Kante is out of the tournament with a hamstring injury

OUT

N'Golo Kante, France: Recovering from hamstring surgery

Wesley Fofana, France: Knee injury

DOUBT

Reece James, England: Knee injury

Ben Chilwell, England: Hamstring injury

Leicester

Image: Ricardo Pereira won't be available for Portugal

OUT

Ricardo, Portugal: Recovering from Achilles surgery

Liverpool

Image: A calf injury has cost Diogo Jota his World Cup place

OUT

Arthur Melo, Brazil: Thigh injury

Diogo Jota, Portugal: Calf injury

Man City

Image: Kyle Walker is in a race against time to be fit following groin surgery

DOUBT

Kalvin Phillips, England: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Kyle Walker, England: Recovering from groin surgery

Man Utd

DOUBT

Raphael Varane, France: Hamstring injury

Nottingham Forest

DOUBT

Moussa Niakhate, Senegal: Hamstring injury

Southampton

DOUBT

Arel Bella Kotchap, Germany: Dislocated shoulder

Tottenham

Image: Richarlison is still hoping to be fit to represent Brazil

DOUBT

Richarlison, Brazil: Calf injury

Heung-Min Son, South Korea: Eye injury

Wolves

Image: Pedro Neto has been ruled out of the competition

OUT

Pedro Neto, Portugal: Ankle injury

DOUBT

Raul Jiménez, Mexico: Groin injury

Familiar faces who could also miss out

Image: Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt with the World Cup after injuring his hamstring

The tournament in Qatar is also set to be without some other global football stars, with France's Paul Pogba now confirmed to be out of the World Cup due to an ongoing knee problem.

Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and went under the knife in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on October 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku is a major doubt after picking up a hamstring problem.

The Netherlands will definitely be missing Gini Wijnaldum, who broke his leg in August, but Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria look on course to win their own battles with calf and hamstring injuries, respectively, to represent Argentina.

Image: Paul Pogba won't be going to Qatar due to a knee problem

There was also good news for Germany fans, with Manuel Neuer nearing a return from his shoulder injury, although, like his France Bayern Munich team-mate Lucas Hernandez, who is back from a groin injury, there will be little time to get match-sharp ahead of the World Cup.

Neuer could also be at risk of missing out after revealing he has undergone treatment for skin cancer. The 36-year-old has not played for Bayern since early October.

Wonderkid Florian Wirtz has returned to full training with Bayer Leverkusen after tearing his ACL last term and has reportedly been included in Germany manager Hansi Flick's provisional squad. But they will be without Timo Werner, who has torn an ankle ligament and won't be fit until the new year.

Spain's Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal - key figures in their run to the Euros semi-finals last summer - are in a similar situation after ankle and knee injuries.

Sevilla winger Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the La Liga club in August and underwent surgery meaning he will be missing from the Mexico squad.

The 29-year-old was named in Mexico coach Gerardo Martino's preliminary 31-man squad but Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli said he could return to training only by December.