Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 14 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

In our latest column, FPL Heisenberg (Wes Prickett) and Holly Shand answer some hot topics as the hunt for Fantasy Football points intensifies.

It's not too late to join the official Sky Sports Fantasy League with code e7ft7m.

What are you doing with Haaland if he is injured for one or two weeks?

FPL HEISENBERG: I'll bench Haaland and play Andreas at home to Everton in Gameweek 14 if it's confirmed Haaland is out. I don't want to sell him before two plum home fixtures in Gameweek 15 and 16.

HOLLY SHAND: If there's any chance of Haaland making a matchday squad before the World Cup break, I'll hold him in my squad. I'll work on having a good vice captain pick and a strong first substitute in the meantime.

IF Haaland is fit is he your captain? If not, who would you go for? Salah? Kane?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola explained the reasoning for taking Erling Haaland off for the second half of Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund. Pep felt Haaland looked tired but also had other concerns around his star striker.

FPL HEISENBERG: If Haaland is fit he'll definitely be my captain. If not I have to decide between Salah and Foden. If I had Kane I'd go for him if Haaland was out.

HOLLY SHAND: Yes, I believe that even as a substitute he's capable of a huge FPL score. If he is ruled out of Gameweek 14 then I'll captain Salah: he has a great record against Leeds United and there are glimmers of a return to form.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Should Jesus owners be concerned and is it last chance saloon for him against Forest?

Image: Have Gabriel Jesus' goals dried up?

FPL HEISENBERG: Jesus is integral to how Arsenal play because of his all round game, however, he's not necessarily the one finishing off the chances for Arsenal.

After Forest at home he has two away fixtures against Chelsea and Wolves, so there's definitely an argument to be had for moving him on. He's on four yellow cards too, meaning he's one yellow card away from a one-game suspension.

HOLLY SHAND: Arsenal's form has become patchy and Jesus is one yellow card away from a suspension. However, he could still come away from the Nottingham Forest game with a big score: four of his five goals this season have come at the Emirates.

Is Miguel Almiron now a must-own?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle.

FPL HEISENBERG: Must own is too strong, but, he's certainly a fantastic option who frees up plenty of budget. Decent fixtures and he's on fire, so if you can squeeze him into your team, go for it.

I won't be bringing him in personally as it would be a minus 4 to remove one of my midfielders who are solid options with good fixtures themselves.

HOLLY SHAND: We do now need to take note of his form: he's the highest-scoring player in the game since the international break and Newcastle United are in the top four of the Premier League table. However, I'd still back the usual suspects Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden to outscore him over the next three gameweeks.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Who are the under-radar teams/players you are targeting for the last few weeks?

Image: Ollie Watkins could be worth a short-term punt

FPL HEISENBERG: West Ham have really strong fixtures in Gameweek 15 and 16, so players like Zouma and Scamacca are on my radar. Man City aren't flying under the radar of course, but, their fixtures are excellent. So, a Cancelo, Foden and Haaland triple-up should reap the rewards.

HOLLY SHAND: Aston Villa could be resurgent under Unai Emery, with striker Ollie Watkins top for big chances with nine over the last five gameweeks. Manchester United have excellent attacking fixtures and so Bruno Fernandes could be a great differential: he will be on penalties if Ronaldo and Martial don't feature.