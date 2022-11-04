Premier League fixture congestion: When will Manchester United fulfil games after failing to reach Europa League last 16?

Manchester United currently only have one fixture-free weekend or midweek slot between Christmas and the end of the season; two Premier League games - against Crystal Palace and Leeds - are yet to be rearranged
Friday 4 November 2022 10:31, UK
Manchester United failing to win their Europa League group presents a major issue for the club - and the Premier League - as they look to rearrange the two matches which were postponed following the death of the Queen.
United currently only have one fixture-free weekend or midweek slot between Christmas and the end of the season, but two league games that need to be rearranged against Crystal Palace and Leeds.
It raises the possibility of Erik ten Hag's squad having to play two midweek matches in one week at some point later in the congested fixture calendar.
The draw will be held at 12pm on Monday November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.
United failing to score one extra goal in Spain against Real Sociedad leaves them second in their group, and now means they will be required to play two knockout games in the New Year against a team dropping out of the Champions League.
Those UEFA games are scheduled for February 14 and 28 - tying up two of United's three available midweek fixture slots before April.
After the World Cup, Manchester United will play a midweek and weekend game every single week, except for ONE vacant midweek slot - on February 4.
But United have two postponed Premier League matches that need to played.
Sky Sports News understands there will be no quick decision taken by the Premier League when it comes to Manchester United's fixtures because, were they to be knocked out in the early stages of the FA Cup, for example, more midweek slots may become available.
While the winter World Cup in Qatar has caused major issues to the domestic football calendar, this is not a new problem for the Premier League, which managed to stage all matches in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, despite the unique challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.
January 10 - Carabao Cup quarter-finals
January 17 - FA Cup third round replays
January 24 - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
January 31 - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
February 14 - European competition knockouts
February 21 - European competition knockouts
February 28 - FA Cup fifth round
March 7 - European competition last 16
March 14 - European competition last 16
March 21 - International break
March 28 - International break
April 4 - Vacant midweek
April 11 - European competition quarter-finals
April 18 - European competition quarter-finals
April 25 - Premier League fixtures
May 2 - Vacant midweek
May 9 - European competition semi-finals
May 16 - European competition semi-finals
May 23 - Vacant midweek
With Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool all through to the last 16 of the Champions League, the Premier League could also face difficulty in finding a slot for two other postponed fixtures to be rescheduled.
Chelsea vs Liverpool and Manchester City vs Tottenham must be rearranged, but there will be no vacant midweek for these games to take place unless all four clubs' last-16 Champions League matches are scheduled for the same midweek.
Europa League second-placed sides, seeded
Champions League third-placed sides, unseeded
The first legs of the last play-off round will be played on February 16, 2023, before the return legs a week later.