Brazil World Cup squad: Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus called up to Tite's 26-man team for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the World Cup while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out.

Selecao coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament on Monday evening, which also included Tottenham's Richarlison and Manchester United's Antony, but Firmino was the most noticeable absentee with Martinelli, who only has three caps for his country, preferred.

Jesus, like his Arsenal team-mate, had not featured in a Brazil squad since the summer but has been recalled to Tite's World Cup selection, which consists of a near all-Premier League midfield with Manchester United duo Casemiro and Fred called up alongside Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho of Liverpool and West Ham's Lucas Paqueta.

Image: Arsenal's Martinelli has been capped just three times for Brazil but is heading to the World Cup

Premier League goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson have also been selected with captain Thiago Silva of Chelsea also in the 26-man squad.

There is also a call-up for 39-year-old Dani Alves who currently plays for Mexican side PUMAS, but Arsenal defender Gabriel, who scored for the Gunners in their 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday, has been left out.

Firmino is one of four players called up to Brazil's penultimate squad for the World Cup in September to not be selected for Qatar, the others being Nottingham Forest full-back Renan Lodi, Roma defender Roban Ibanez and Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha.

Image: Roberto Firmino's start to the season for Liverpool has not been enough to earn him a World Cup spot

Meanwhile, Brazil were unable to call up Aston Villa's Phillipe Coutinho after the midfielder suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out of the entire tournament.

Antony and Guimaraes celebrate call-ups

Manchester United winger Antony posted a video of him celebrating his World Cup call-up with his nearest and dearest, as the 22-year-old prepares to head to his first World Cup.

The winger captioned the video: "For you!!! Thank you, God!! Thank you everyone… friends, family, mom, dad, brothers!! Love you!!! Too much emotion!!"

Footage of Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes celebrating in a similar fashion also appeared on social media on Monday afternoon, with the 24-year-old sharing the moment with his family and friends.

Brazil's World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Attackers: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Brazil's World Cup group stage fixtures

All kick-offs GMT

Brazil vs Serbia - November 24, kick-off 7pm

Brazil vs Switzerland - November 28, kick-off 4pm

Cameroon vs Brazil - December 2, kick-off 7pm