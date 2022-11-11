Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy.

At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.

Conte welcomes the opportunity to sit down with Tottenham's hierarchy to discuss his performance so far this season and the areas where his squad can be strengthened.

"Honestly, until now we didn't speak," he said. "But, for sure, after the first part of the season it's right to have a meeting with the club to discuss the positives and negatives and ways to improve. Then we will see what we can do.

"It always depends on the possibilities, about the club, also the ambition. But, for sure, we speak. It's important to have a good evaluation of the first part of the season.

"I have seen a lot of positive things but injuries, and to play every three days, we have struggled a lot. In the future we have to try to improve and be better to face this type of situation.

"We need to talk to the club and make the best decision. It's not easy as other teams are trying to improve. Every time we speak we always speak together. They are always good conversations.

"The target is only one, to improve, on and off the pitch and then find the best solution in every moment. Until now we've worked with only this target to improve and find a good way to bring this club forward."

Conte was appointed Tottenham head coach on an 18-month contract in November 2021 and his current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Asked whether the World Cup pause would allow talks over a new contract to take place, Conte added: "For every manager, when you start a path with a new club your dream and hope is to stay for a long time, to have the possibility to work a lot and to improve your team with the club and your players.

"The relationship you create with your players and the club, the environment around, is very important, as is ambition. If you are used to fighting to win in your [playing] career, it is very important to match all of this. If you are lucky to find all of these situations it is simpler for a coach to stay for a long time.

"But in modern football it is not easy to have a long period as a manager. Many times it is the club that makes the decision to sack you after bad results. In our job, we are in continued danger every day about this.

"Sometimes you are lucky to have a good result and find a club that matches your ambitions, desires, will to improve together and to grow. When this happens, you are lucky. Every manager dreams of these situations. In reality, unfortunately, it's not always this."