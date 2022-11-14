Ref Watch: Did Arsenal, Tottenham get lucky and why weren't Brighton given penalty? Dermot Gallagher assesses

Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action.

INCIDENT: Harry Kane's goal was given after Clement Lenglet was deemed not to have fouled Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

VERDICT: Goal should have been disallowed.

DERMOT SAYS: I think Lenglet clearly fouls the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper's in the air, he's gone to play the ball and Lenglet goes into him. I think Tottenham are very lucky to have a goal.

That's so out of kilter with what we see week-in, week-out. We have this suggestion that goalkeepers are over-protected - well, he wasn't there.

I was surprised it was no foul. I can only presume the referee has fed back to the VAR what he has seen, the VAR has looked at it and come to the conclusion it's not a clear and obvious error.

INCIDENT: Leeds' Marc Roca was booked for a tackle on Eric Dier.

VERDICT: No red card.

DERMOT SAYS: I think his foot's high and, if he follows through, it's a red card.

But when you watch, he just comes down his leg. It's not serious foul play and not a red card.

INCIDENT: Rodrigo's goal for Leeds was given despite Tottenham's claims Rodrigo Bentancur was fouled in the build-up.

VERDICT: No foul - goal should stand.

DERMOT SAYS: I don't think it's a foul and, even if it was a foul, it would be considered too far back. He's pushed the ball too far and I think he just throws himself to the ground.

The referee's got the best view - he's very close - and he actually waves to him, 'Get up'.

INCIDENT: Penalty not given after Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho was brought down in the area by Bobby Decordova-Reid.

VERDICT: No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I actually think Garnacho puts his leg into the Fulham defender so I think it's not a penalty.

The referee's got the best view. His leg's planted and they come together. For me, it's not a penalty.

INCIDENT: Penalty not given after Solly March was brought down by Lucas Digne in the area.

VERDICT: Penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I don't know why VAR didn't intervene.

What I would say is I understand the referee not giving it. March gets to the ball first, Digne doesn't realise he's there and swings through and catches him. The ball then rebounds off him so [referee] Chris Kavanagh thinks the ball's gone forward.

But when you look at it in replay, clearly he's walloped into him. It has to be a penalty. That replay tells you everything. He just has to say to Chris Kavanagh, 'You need to go and look at the screen.' Then Kavanagh can go to the screen and point to the spot.

INCIDENT: Penalty not given after Brighton's Moises Caicedo committed a handball in the area from an Aston Villa corner.

VERDICT: No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: You'd be very unlucky if you see the ball come across and, a) you see it so late, and b) where else do you expect his arms to be? They're down by his side, they're tucked in. It strikes him, there's no doubt about that. Again, no penalty.

INCIDENT: Penalty given after Brighton's Lewis Dunk brought down John McGinn.

VERDICT: Penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I think the ball's the clue there. Dunk doesn't get the ball and McGinn does. Dunk slides in, trips him and the referee has to give a foul.

INCIDENT: No penalty given after Arsenal's William Saliba brought down Goncalo Guedes in the area, with the assistant referee flagging the Wolves forward offside moments before the tackle.

VERDICT: Penalty - but offside flag meant it couldn't be given.

DERMOT SAYS: He wasn't offside. I think it could have been a penalty.

The problem here is the incorrect offside flag clouds everybody's judgement. I think it's a foul and I think, if the game goes on, it would be a penalty. But because the referee sees the flag up, he whistles for offside and doesn't make a decision on the penalty.

The VAR can't say the referee has made a clear and obvious error because he hasn't - he's given offside. So it defaults back, unfortunately, to an offside decision that was incorrect.

If the linesman hadn't flagged for offside, the referee definitely would have given the penalty.

INCIDENT: No penalty given after Trevoh Chalobah blocked Dan Burn's cross with his arm.

VERDICT: No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: He's sliding in so his arm's on the floor, supporting his body. It does strike him but he can't suddenly lift his arm - it's impossible.

INCIDENT: Chelsea and Newcastle players clashed after full-time, with Kai Havertz and Dan Burn squaring up.

VERDICT: Stay out of it!

DERMOT SAYS: What I would say is stand back and monitor - don't get involved.

The worst thing is to step between two players, one player throws a punch at another and catches you in the face - then you've escalated the problem.

In situations like this, you and the assistant have got to keep a record of what you see and then throw the video to the FA and see what happens.

INCIDENT: Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore scored a close-range header despite Everton's James Takowski lying prone in the six-yard box after suffering a blow to the head.

VERDICT: Referee should have stopped the game before the goal was scored.

DERMOT SAYS: Yes, the game should have been stopped because of the head injury. The directive is, if you consider the player's got a head injury, you must stop the game immediately.

I've put myself in the referee's position and thought, 'What's the danger for him?' The biggest danger is if he's thinking, 'If I stop this play, I've got to restart with a drop-ball to the goalkeeper - is that penalising Bournemouth too much?' Well it's not really a consideration because, when the ball goes back to the wing, there's not really a massive advantage for Bournemouth.

People might not be happy but you weren't to know that's going to go into the net. There's a fear players could use it subversively but you've got to judge each incident on its own merit. If you see that, you see the player's down a long time.

INCIDENT: Lewis Cook given a yellow card for a strong sliding tackle on Everton's Amadou Onana.

VERDICT: No red card.

DERMOT SAYS: I think it's not a red. I think he's low, he's sliding in one-footed. I think that's a yellow card. If you're going to red card somebody, his boot's got to be up high and he's got to be hitting him with his studs.