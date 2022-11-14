Scotland Women 2-1 Venezuela Women: Pedro Martinez Losa's side earn victory with goals from Kelly Clark and Claire Emslie

Scotland Women signed off for the year with a 2-1 win over Venezuela in their friendly match in Cadiz, Spain.

Kelly Clark headed in her first goal for the national team in the 36th minute at the Estadio Antonio Bardillo and Claire Emslie doubled their lead four minutes later to ensure Pedro Martinez Losa's side were well in control by the interval.

Manchester City striker Deyna Castellanos pulled a goal back in the 59th minute with an outrageous strike from 45 yards but Scotland reasserted themselves in the closing stages to take victory in their final match of 2022.

Venezuela were organised defensively in the early stages and Scotland found it tough to penetrate.

Fiona Brown found herself between keeper Nayluisa Caceres and a couple of Venezuelan defenders in the 28th minute when Emslie's cross came in from the left and the ball rolled into the net but the South American side were awarded a free-kick for a foul.

However, the Scots kept pressing patiently and got the breakthrough when Clark rose at the front post to head in a Caroline Weir corner.

The Scots soon doubled their lead when Emslie deftly nodded in a cross from Brown from 12 yards.

Venezuela were more positive after the break and Mariana Speckmaier was denied a goal by the offside flag.

However, their change of tack was soon rewarded when Castellanos noticed Jenna Fife was out of her goal and, with terrific technique, she fired over the keeper's head from just inside the Scotland half.

It was a stunning counter and Venezuela piled forward looking for the leveller with Scotland looking less assured.

The Scots, though, made chances of their own as they calmed down with substitute Kirsty Hanson striking the post and, in the end, they were worth the win, with substitute debuts for Brogan Hay and Rebecca McAllister providing further positives.

Quinn marks 100th cap with goal in Ireland victory

Louise Quinn marked her 100th cap with a goal as the Republic of Ireland eased to a 4-0 friendly win over Morocco in Marbella.

The 32-year-old Birmingham defender's 16th international strike - the only one not scored with her head - came 15 minutes from time as Ireland started and finished strongly to cruise to victory over a much-changed Moroccan side.

Vera Pauw's World Cup-bound team could hardly have got off to a better start when Megan Campbell curled home the opening goal with just two minutes gone, and it was 2-0 when Katie McCabe, having been tripped by Maryem Atiq, converted the resulting eighth-minute penalty.

Substitute Kyra Carusa celebrated her 27th birthday with a fourth, a neat glancing header from Aine O'Gorman's cross, to wrap up a good night's work.

