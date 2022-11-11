Scottish Women's Premier League: Two teams set for Champions League action in 2023/24

Two Scottish Women's Premier League clubs are set to feature in the Women's Champions League in 2023/24 based on UEFA's provisional access list.

Scotland is currently ranked 13th in the UEFA coefficient list meaning the SWPL champions will enter the champions path and the SWPL runners-up will enter the league path, both at round one.

This season both Rangers and Glasgow City competed in the competition, with the latter hosting Paris FC, Servette, and AS Roma at Petershill Park before the Italian side ended their journey in round one.

Image: Glasgow City took on Servette, Paris FC and AS Roma in the Champions League this year (Credit: Colin Poultney)

SWPL champions Rangers meanwhile progressed through the first round after wins over Ferencvaros and PAOK before losing on aggregate, in extra-time, to Benfica.

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, said: "This is positive news for the SWPL and the whole of the girls and women's game.

"This will provide a valuable opportunity for two SWPL teams to compete at the highest level of European football.

"Both Glasgow City and Rangers were exemplary representatives of Scotland, and the SWPL, in this year's UEFA Women's Champions League competition.

"I know both were disappointed not to reach the group stage (last 16) and I'm sure both clubs, amongst a number of other SWPL sides, will be desperate for the opportunity to compete again next season in Europe's premier competition."

The final day of the 2022/23 SWPL season is May 21 and SWPL teams will start their 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League journey on September 6, 2023.

