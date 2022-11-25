FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's [FA] CEO.

England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband, with the U-turn announced just three hours before their opening Group B 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.

Harry Kane and the FA had been adamant the England skipper would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

But on Monday morning, Bullingham said England had been exploring whether there was "another way to show our values" after FIFA threatened to book any captain wearing the OneLove rainbow armband in World Cup matches.

Speaking on ITV ahead of England's second Group B clash with the USA on Friday, Bullingham said: "It's very important to understand what happened. We have been very clear, we wanted to wear it and we were committed. On Saturday before the game, we reached an understanding where we thought we could wear it.

"We hadn't got permission but we would then face a fine for it. Unfortunately, on the day of the game, they gave us 10 minutes' notice, two hours before we were due to go to the game.

"They came here with five officials and ran us through a scenario where, at a minimum, anyone wearing the armband would be booked and face disciplinary action on top of that.

"They would take disciplinary action against any player who was wearing the armband. It's not clear [what further disciplinary action might take place]. There was unlimited liability effectively, in that action.

"The way they [FIFA] acted was completely unprecedented. The level of feeling was really high, we were frustrated and angry. It was outrageous the way that this was handled.

"We felt we couldn't put the players in a position where the World Cup, which many have dreamt about playing in, suddenly they can't play a part in it. Suddenly they might be facing a ban. We couldn't put them in that scenario.

"I do think that as any bidding criteria [for future host nations] you have to have a basic level of human rights. That's absolutely part of the discussion that has to be had.

"We wanted to show support for these communities and it's incredibly frustrating that we've not been able to do so."

Neville: FIFA are a rogue organisation - England should've worn armband

Sky Sports' Gary Neville told ITV Sport he was disappointed that England had not seen through their plans to wear the OneLove armband in spite of FIFA's threat of sanctions.

Neville had previously tweeted that England's backroom staff, led by Gareth Southgate, could rotate the armband on a game-by-game basis - even if captain Kane did not wear one.

The former England right-back also took aim at FIFA, whose own president Gianni Infantino appeared to relate Qatar's human rights record with his own stories of being bullied at school on the eve of the tournament.

"It doesn't surprise me that FIFA have acted like that," Neville said. "They're a rogue organisation who in this particular tournament we've seen them at their worst.

"They don't need to be that way. They represent world football and I don't think they're a great face for world football.

"What's an armband going to do to harm FIFA? I accept the fact that ultimately they've got rules and laws against political protests. Players can't pull shirts over their heads.

"The reality is [England] should've seen it through as they'd spoken so much about it and had backed themselves into a corner on it.

"We've also got a situation where footballers are being asked a lot of nowadays. We've got players in our dressing room like Rashford who fought political battles and won.

"We've got players like Raheem Sterling who has spoken out about racism four or five years ago, which I think changed the landscape over how we discuss racism in football.

"It's always footballers who put themselves at the forefront but every other sector in the country are OK just to carry on. I'm proud of the players. They've done more for English football and for England in the last four or five years than most.

"However, I think they should've seen it through."

Sky Sports News has approached FIFA for comment.