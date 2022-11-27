Jill Scott crowned winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2022 as football pays tribute

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has been crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Before heading into the jungle, ex-England and Manchester City footballer Scott had said she thought there was "no way" she would be in the final, but the public loved her for her no-nonsense attitude, humility, positivity and sense of fun.

Speaking to hosts Ant Mcpartlin and Declan Donnelly after receiving the news, Scott said: "I just can't believe it. Honestly, I think I'm going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she's done.

"We were one big team, I don't think there should be one winner, we couldn't have got through it without all of us."



Scott, 35, played for Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa during a glittering 18-year playing career, as well as representing England an incredible 161 times between 2006 and 2022.

The midfielder capped off her career by winning Euro 2022 with the Lionesses last summer, with Scott coming on in the 2-1 win over Germany in the final at Wembley in July, before handing up her boots.

Now she has rounded off a memorable year by winning the 22nd series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Image: Scott after winning last summer's Euros

Football paid their tributes to Scott with a host of her former team-mates tweeting of their delight at the result.

Scott pipped former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to the crown, with the west Suffolk MP finishing in third place and Scott's former England team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy was quick to highlight the verdict.

During an illustrious playing career, Scott won 161 caps for the Lionesses and scored 27 goals, while also winning the Women's Super League title and four women's FA Cups.

Image: Euro 2022-winning England midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football at the age of 35 last summer

Scott returned after the Euros success this summer and in an interview with the Players' Tribune wrote: "I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We've had too much fun for any tears.

"Imagine, if you would have told me that I'd go on to play for England for 16 years?

"If you would have told me that I'd live to see 90,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium for a women's European final? And that I'd be playing in it? Impossible."