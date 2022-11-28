FA Cup third round draw: Man City play Chelsea, Manchester United host Everton while Arsenal go to Oxford United

Manchester City have been drawn against Chelsea in the FA Cup third round; elsewhere in the draw: Oxford United vs Arsenal, Manchester United vs Everton, Liverpool vs Wolves
Monday 28 November 2022 19:34, UK
Manchester City will host Chelsea in English domestic cup competition again in the FA Cup third round, while Manchester United take on Everton and holders Liverpool welcome Wolves.
The teams faced each in the Carabao Cup in November and will meet again at the Etihad Stadium in early January.
Elsewhere in the draw, 14-time winners Arsenal - a competition high - go to League One Oxford United, while third tier promotion hopefuls Portsmouth go to Tottenham.
National League leaders Wrexham were given a Championship away day at Coventry City, while Chesterfield host West Brom and Boreham Wood get Accrington Stanley.
More to follow.
Ties to be played on January 6, 7, 8 and 9
Preston vs Huddersfield
Middlesbrough vs Brighton
Chesterfield vs West Brom
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Charlton or Stockport vs Walsall
Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
Tottenham vs Portsmouth
Derby County vs Barnsley
Cardiff City vs Leeds
Brentford vs West Ham
Bournemouth vs Burnley
Coventry vs Wrexham
Norwich vs Blackburn
Aston Villa vs Stevenage
Luton vs Wigan
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town vs QPR
Liverpool vs Wolves
Grimsby vs Burton Albion
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham vs Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Swansea
Hartlepool vs Stoke City
Hull City vs Fulham
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Shrewsbury vs Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle
Manchester United vs Everton
Reading vs Watford
Ipswich vs Rotherham