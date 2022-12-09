Brazil head coach Tite leaves role after World Cup exit to Croatia

Brazil head coach Tite has left his role after their shock World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Croatia.

Croatia stunned the five-time world champions with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win at the Education City Stadium to book a place in the World Cup semi-finals as the hot tournament favourites crashed out after the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Croatia, who needed two shootouts and an extra-time win to reach the final in 2018, kept their composure as Brazil's Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert, while Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Orsic completed a perfect set of spot-kicks, ensuring progression to the last four of the tournament. "We eliminated the biggest favourites," manager Zlatko Dalic said afterwards.

Tite, who had been in charge since 2016 after replacing Dunga, had said in February it was always his intention to stand down after this tournament.

He said: "As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I keep to my word. We shouldn't make a drama out of it as I said this one and half years ago. There are other great professionals that can replace me. There could be elements to analyse but the cycle is over."