Gareth Southgate’s England future is not an easy decision for him after World Cup disappointment with Euro 2024 looming

Even without Harry Kane’s penalty miss, England had eight shots on target in the Al Bayt Stadium, but only scored one goal. After three consecutive clean sheets, they conceded two poor goals, which could have been avoided.

This England squad has higher standards than the picture those stats paint.

Sure, the referee was abysmal. Yup, captain Kane uncharacteristically missed from 12 yards.

But things like that happen in tournaments and England thought they were ready to rise above those uncontrollables.

However, from England's five matches, the pluses are numerous and reassuring.

First up, Southgate himself has enhanced his reputation considerably. Remember, he had been booed by England fans in two Nations League games in the autumn. The defeat in Qatar to France was not because he got anything wrong, either with the tactics or personnel.

And all the big decisions the manager made, paid off. He settled on a defensive back four, with three in midfield, which saw England able to dominate much more often in the middle of the park.

Every time he had to pick two wingers to flank Kane, they were a success - popping up with crucial goals and assists, in all the games bar the one against the USA.

In terms of stand-out player performances, Jude Bellingham is top of the pile. A 19-year-old superstar who has solved England's midfield conundrum at a stroke.

England's best player throughout, Bellingham started every game, impacted every game, and is the single reason that Southgate can play 4-3-3 against the top teams, instead of reverting to 3-5-2.

The fact that he was the only England player to sign some autographs before getting, exhausted, onto the team bus bound for the airport, speaks volumes of his character.

Next on the list of positives are the plethora of wide attacking options at England's disposal. Bukayo Saka was probably man-of-the-match against France and he was brilliant throughout the tournament, scoring three goals and creating many more.

Phil Foden showed he is England's master locksmith, the man who can unlock the tightest of defences.

Marcus Rashford is all power and pace, and the most obvious direct goal threat - he scored three goals too and was leading the chase for the Golden Boot after the group stages.

Raheem Sterling didn't have as much influence as he has done in the past for England, but in that past he would've had to stay on in every game, Southgate's go-to option.

Now, Southgate has other options, with Jack Grealish another who offers something different, when defences are stubborn, or tiring.

England's defence - the greatest concern by a distance in the run up to the tournament - was impressive in the main. Yes, Harry Maguire and John Stones will be furious with themselves for not closing down Aurelien Tchouameni quicker when he let fly for France's opener.

And England's experienced centre-backs will also berate themselves for allowing Olivier Giroud to get in between them for France's winner.

But overall, all of England's defenders will go home with their reputations enhanced, rather than reduced.

And so the biggest question now is around the future of Southgate as the England boss; will he stay or will he go?

What is clear is that it is his decision and his alone. Members of the FA hierarchy I have spoken to in Qatar want him to stay, desperately so, and would almost certainly be happy to discuss a contract extension beyond the two years he has left on his current deal.

But Southgate is desperate to get a big club job at some point. Is that point now? If a Premier League club came calling in the next few months, would he be tempted? I think he may well be.

He is clearly sick of talking about sports politics and hard news in football press conferences. Here in the Middle East, he answered politely the questions about the horrific treatment of migrant workers and the lack of LGBTQ+ rights.

But behind the implacable face is a frustration that he always ends up being the voice piece for English football and all of society's wider issues.

The England boss also knows that, if he were to leave now, he would be turning his back on a special thing that may be impossible to reproduce elsewhere.

Southgate has created a unity among the England players and staff, a togetherness of spirit, an atmosphere of mutual respect and friendship where everyone is comfortable, and everyone is motivated by the same cause.

The England players like being together and want to win together. That has not always been the case.

He also has a large group of young players who can only improve as they mature. Bellingham, Saka, Foden and Rice are all 23 or under. Ten players in the squad are aged 25 or under.

And so England will surely be among the favourites for the next European Championships, which are only 18 months away.

Could Southgate walk away, knowing his England squad, the players he has shaped and nurtured, have a really good chance of ending the country's 56 year wait for a trophy?

Don't expect a quick answer from Southgate. He is a calm, methodical man. And this is far from an easy decision for him.