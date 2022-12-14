Lionel Messi: Argentina captain "very happy" his last World Cup game will be a final

Argentina captain Lionel Messi says he is "very happy" that his last World Cup game will be in Sunday's final, and allayed any fears about his fitness.

Messi scored and set up Julian Alvarez at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday night to beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final, setting up a monumental final against either France or Morocco.

The 35-year-old, whose five goals in Qatar can only be equalled by Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe, has given himself one last shot at winning the only trophy that evades him.

"I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying," he said.

"Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina.

"There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

Messi also downplayed any injury fears. He was seen assessing his thigh throughout the semi-final, but says there is no problem.

"I feel really good, I feel strong and ready to play each game," he added.

Scaloni: An honour to train Messi Lionel Scaloni was in tears after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to the World Cup final and said it is an "honour to train him".



Scaloni, a team-mate of Messi with Argentina at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, says the seven time Ballon d'Or winner's performances are driving the whole nation forward.



"I am honoured to train him and see him play," said the Argentina head coach. "Every time you see him play, it's a huge source of motivation for his team-mates, fans and the whole world."

"It's not easy as we arrived tired but the group gained strength again and we played a strong game. I am enjoying this a lot. I feel very happy in this World Cup and I am able to help the squad.

"Every match since then has been a final and we have now won five finals in a row. I hope this will also be the case on Sunday."

The forward - who was part of the Argentina squad that lost in the 2014 final to Germany in Brazil - also said the shock opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia made Argentina stronger and praised the response of his team-mates.

He reflected: "I would say the first match [the defeat against Saudi Arabia] was a hard blow because we had been unbeaten in 36 matches. To start in such a way in a World Cup, we did not think we would lose to Saudi Arabia.

"It was an acid test of the whole squad but we proved how strong we are. We won the other matches and it was very difficult what we did. Every match was a final and we were aware if we did not win things would be complicated for us.

"We have won five finals and I hope this is the case for the final on Sunday. We lost in the first match due to fine details but it helped us to be stronger."

Neville: Messi on a mission

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says Messi is delivering when it counts at the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi's lack of a World Cup trophy has been the only real criticism of the former Barcelona forward when it comes to the debate about the world's greatest-ever footballer, with Diego Maradona and Pele both having lifted the trophy.

Neville says Argentina's set-up is allowing Messi to have the perfect platform to produce at the other end of the pitch.

"It does feel like a mission for him the World Cup, to him and the rest of his team," Neville told ITV.

"They are so collective around him in terms of how they are playing. They are almost saying, 'We are going to keep a clean sheet, we are going to be horrible to play against, we are going to do everything right and then he will win us the game'. And that's what's happening.

He added: "Argentina have got 10 fighters and a genius up front. They've got the best fans in the tournament as well. They've grown in the tournament.

"It's a mission. One he [Messi] is delivering on his own at the moment."

Martinez: It's us against the rest of the world

Emiliano Martinez says Argentina's "fighters" are ready for one last battle in their quest for glory at a World Cup where he believes "everyone wanted us to lose".

"I can't believe it," Argentina goalkeeper Martinez said. "We lost the first game. All of sudden it's everything upside down. People doubting us. Obviously we lost the unbeaten run of 36 games.

"Against Mexico the first half was a little bit sloppy. Everyone wanted us to lose, so it's us against the rest of the world.

"I am so glad that this group of players are all fighters and we've got 45 million Argentinians all behind us.

"It's just amazing. We feel the crowd on the streets - they're all full of Argentinians. Every time we play we're at home. We feel like we're at home.

"There's 40,000, 50,000 Argentinians in every ground. We're so happy to have them."

Asked who he would prefer in the final - France or Morocco - Martinez told beIN Sports: "Whoever. They both had an incredible run, they're both different teams.

"They're both really good so whoever comes it's a World Cup final, so we know it's going to be hard."

Can Messi end the GOAT debate?

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

For so long, the big question mark over Lionel Messi's status as the GOAT has been his failure to win the World Cup.

Irrespective of his unparalleled achievements - seven Ballon d'Or titles, four Champions Leagues and even the Copa America win of two summers ago - it could always be said that he never managed to do what Diego Maradona could in 1986.

The extra-time defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil felt like it might be his last shot. The one that got away, perhaps.

But, at the ripe old age of 35, Messi has risen to the occasion for one last dance. He's out to settle the debate once and for all.

It has not been without challenge, either. Remember, this all started with a defeat to Saudi Arabia in Argentina's opening game 21 days ago. Rival fans were screaming, 'Where's Messi?!' after that.

He's in the final now.

Messi has scored in all three of Argentina's knockout matches of this World Cup, leading them past Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia. No player has scored more than his five goals in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has timed this rich vein of form to perfection. His strike from the penalty spot was emphatic and his dribble for the third goal mesmeric. This is his moment.

Messi may stroll around the pitch, but he is unstoppable. A win on Sunday and he becomes eternal, indubitably.