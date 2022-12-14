Kylian Mbappe sets up Lionel Messi showdown and Antoine Griezmann continues to redefine his France role - World Cup hits and misses

Image: Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Theo Hernandez against Morocco

It is Argentina against France in the World Cup final and that means one storyline will dominate. Lionel Messi against Kylian Mbappe. The world's best against the possible heir to his throne.

The pair, team-mates at club level with Paris Saint-Germain, will go head to head for World Cup glory. Tied on five goals at the top of the scoring charts, it might also be a winner-takes-all encounter for the Golden Boot. Maybe even the Golden Ball too.

The stakes could hardly be higher but it is undoubtedly Messi who needs it more. The 35-year-old confirmed in the wake of Argentina's semi-final win over Croatia that Sunday's game will be his final World Cup appearance. His final shot at the biggest prize of all.

Mbappe, although 12 years Messi's junior, knows precisely how it feels to win it having done so four years ago in Russia. Win again on Sunday and he will have done it twice before his 24th birthday.

That would be a crushing outcome for Messi, who has been in dazzling form throughout the tournament, fuelled by a sense of destiny and delivering arguably his best performance yet in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Croatia in Argentina's semi-final.

Mbappe, meanwhile, produced his best performances earlier in the tournament, scoring doubles against Denmark in the group stage and Poland in the last 16. Against Morocco, as in the quarter-final win over England, he exploded into life only occasionally.

Still, though, he, like Messi, looks primed to take centre stage in the biggest game of all. Will Messi crown his legacy with his first World Cup in his final appearance in the competition? Or will he be thwarted by France, and a pretender to his throne?

Nick Wright

Antoine Griezmann's redeployment at the heart of France's bid for World Cup glory in Qatar was hailed as a stroke of genius even before a ball had been kicked at Al Bayt Stadium. His latest mesmerising performance, dismantling Morocco's history-making run to the semi-finals, only enhanced the assessment.

Morocco had beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal in a series of gutsy performances en route to the last four. Their endeavour would even see the Atlas Lions temporarily halt Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud's pursuit of the Golden Boot, but their performance, however spirited, just couldn't account for Griezmann.

After injuries to Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante before the World Cup, Deschamps' hand was forced. In an apparent move of desperation, the world champions turned to Griezmann to fill the chasm vacated by two stars of their triumph in Russia four years prior. It was billed as a gamble but has blossomed into a masterstroke.

How Griezmann, a scorer of great goals who scooped the player of the tournament award and Golden Boot at Euro 2016, and inspired France to glory at the 2018 World Cup, has evolved into a box-to-box midfielder, as capable defensively as he is in attack, is the remarkable tale of France's progress to another final.

Against Morocco, Griezmann created twice as many chances as any other player on the pitch (four) and was instrumental in the run-up to Theo Hernandez's opener with a superb pivot in behind. But his repeated effectiveness in defence was just as crucial, with three clearances, two tackles and two interceptions keeping Morocco at arm's length throughout.

Mbappe and Messi will understandably dominate the build-up to Sunday's World Cup final. But if France are to retain the crown Griezmann helped secure in Russia, you can be certain his fingerprints will be all over it again, albeit in a different guise.

Jack Wilkinson

Image: Morocco's Yahia Attiyat Allah consoles a team-mate at the end of their World Cup semi-final defeat to France

Morocco's World Cup journey is over, but what a ride it was.

France end Morocco's unbeaten run... Defeat to France ended a six-game unbeaten run at the World Cup for Morocco (won three, drawn three), and was their first loss at the finals since a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the group stage in 2018.

There was disappointment for the Morocco players at the final whistle of their 2-0 defeat to France. They missed out on the opportunity to create further history and reach a World Cup final, but despite the disappointment, there should also be pride in what they have achieved in Qatar.

Walid Regragui's side shocked the world, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their remarkable run to the last four. Their huge support also made the games huge occasions, creating a phenomenal atmosphere in the stadiums.

Ultimately, France proved one hurdle too many, especially with the injury problems that saw West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd withdraw from the starting line-up just before kick-off and Romain Saiss come off after just 21 minutes of the semi-final.

However, when this group of players look back, they created history becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals, and they will always have that history on their side. Let's not forget that they can create further history with a third-place finish, should they beat Croatia on Saturday.

Image: Morocco players are seen kneeling at the end of the match against France

Morocco are the story of the World Cup. This was shown in the emotional scenes at the final whistle on Wednesday evening as Didier Deschamps embraced the Morocco players. He knew just how important they have been for this tournament.

They were roared on right until the end by their supporters in Qatar, and no doubt they will be returning home as heroes when they finally do return to Morocco, and rightly so.

Oliver Yew