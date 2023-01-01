Benoit Badiashile: Chelsea agree £35m deal for Monaco defender who will have Blues medical on Monday

Chelsea have agreed a £35m deal to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile and he will undergo a medical on Monday.

Sky Sports News reported in late December that the West London club were in advanced talks over a deal for the 21-year-old France international.

Badiashile is considered one of the best young left-footed centre-backs in Europe and this has been a profile of player Chelsea have wanted since the summer.

Chelsea also gave a medical to 18-year-old Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos on Saturday.

Since Todd Boehly took control of Chelsea in May 2022, the club have pursued a strategy of signing talented young players. Wesley Fofana (21), Carney Chukwuemeka (19), Cesare Casadei (19), David Datro Fofana (20) and Gabriel Slonina (18) have all signed for the club.

Analysis: 'Tailor-made for the Premier League'

French Football expert Jonathan Johnson:

"He's a very talented player. Someone who I fully expect to develop into a top defender in the future. I wouldn't say he's as 'Premier League ready' as some of the players we've seen come from France to Premier League sides in the past.

"I don't think he's at the level of a [William] Saliba or [Wesley] Fofana just yet. I'd liken him more to a polished version of Kurt Zouma, when Zouma arrived in the Premier League. He will need time to develop, but he has the attributes to succeed.

"His build lends itself to being good in the air, he's comfortable with the ball at his feet and reads the ball really well. He's somebody who I do think would be tailor-made for the Premier League."

Carra: Chelsea are trying to buy every player in the world

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"Chelsea may be the busiest team in this January transfer window - because every time I pick up a paper I see they're signing someone!

"It feels like they're going for every player in the world! It seems to take me back to when Roman Abramovich first came in and I thought with him leaving the club, it might be the end of that. But it doesn't seem to be the case, certainly with the new regime at Chelsea.

"It looks like they're trying to throw their money around to try and get in the best players to the club, which is what Chelsea are used to in the last ten to 15 years. I thought it may stop a little, it looks like Todd Boehly is scouting the air for players and I expect them to be busy."

