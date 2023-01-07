EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth held; Leyton Orient win

The big game in Sky Bet League One ended in stalemate as leaders Plymouth played out a goalless draw at play-off chasing Bolton.

With none of the other top seven sides in action it was a chance for both teams, but they cancelled each other out, leaving Argyle five points clear and Wanderers in fifth.

Bolton will feel they should have taken the three points, with Elias Kachunga hitting the post in injury time, while Plymouth's Joe Edwards was sent off at the death for a second bookable offence.

Bristol Rovers moved up to eighth, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Cambridge.

Sam Smith gave the strugglers the perfect start with a fifth-minute opener but Josh Coburn levelled in the 22nd minute and Scott Sinclair's 29th-minute effort proved to the winner as Cambridge failed to capitalise on second-half pressure.

Morecambe climbed out of the bottom four with a 2-1 victory against Cheltenham.

Alfie May cancelled out Jensen Weir's opener shortly before half-time but Kieran Phillips netted the winner two minutes after the break.

Charlton made it back-to-back wins by defeating Lincoln 2-1.

Two goals in seven first-half minutes from Scott Fraser and Corey Blackett-Taylor ultimately gave the Addicks the win despite Daniel Mandroiu pulling one back 14 minutes from time.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 win over Doncaster.

Theo Archibald's stunning volley broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left as the O's moved five points clear of Stevenage, who play Premier League Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Salford picked up a first home league victory since August as they beat promotion hopefuls Northampton 2-1.

Ethan Galbraith put Salford ahead in the ninth minute, and although Sam Hoskins equalised, the Ammies went back in front before the break through Conor McAleny's angled finish.

Barrow moved up into the top six after they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 win at Mansfield.

Stephen McLaughlin and Stephen Quinn had seemingly put the Stags in control. However, Billy Waters reduced the deficit in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Substitute Josh Gordon headed in an equaliser five minutes after the restart and the comeback was complete when Oli Hawkins turned a cross into his own net with 13 minutes left.

At the other end of the table, struggling Rochdale were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Newport.

Devante Rodney gave Dale a first-half lead, but County were level a minute into the second half when Adam Lewis' deep free-kick dropped in.

Ian Henderson saw a late header ruled out for offside as Rochdale had to settle for a point.

Colchester boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win at Harrogate, with goals from John Akinde, Noah Chilvers and Junior Tchamadeu while Luke Armstrong hit a late consolation for the visitors.

Alistair Smith scored in each half as Sutton drew 2-2 at Tranmere to extend their unbeaten run to four games, while it finished goalless between Crewe and AFC Wimbledon at Gresty Road.