Arsenal Women transfer news: Kathrine Kuhl signs from FC Nordsjaelland

Arsenal have completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Kathrine Kuhl from FC Nordsjaelland.

After three seasons in the Danish Elitedivisionen, 19-year-old Kuhl has made the switch to the Women's Super League to join Jonas Eidevall's side.

"I'm very excited and am looking forward to playing for Arsenal. It's a big step for me," said Kuhl.

"I feel like there are so many great things around the club; all the fans and the community, it's like a sisterhood in some way. So, I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

Kuhl has scored two goals and registered four assists in 12 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season.

She tasted success in her first season with FC Nordsjaelland as she helped them lift the Danish Women's Cup in 2019/20.

The teenager has also already won 21 caps for Denmark since making her international debut in 2021 and was part of the squad that featured at last summer's Euros.

"Kathrine is one of the brightest talents in Europe so we're delighted to have brought her to Arsenal," said head coach Eidevall.

"She will bring added creativity to our midfield and I'm sure she will benefit from working closely with some of our experienced players. I'm looking forward to working with her here at Arsenal moving forward."

Arsenal's head of women's football Clare Wheatley added: "We're delighted to have brought Kathrine to Arsenal. She is one of the most highly-rated young footballers in the game and fits the profile of player we want to bring to the club perfectly. I'm sure our supporters will join me in welcoming Kathrine to our club."