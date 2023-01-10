Alex Moreno: Aston Villa agree £12.5m deal for Real Betis left-back as Unai Emery bolsters squad

Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Real Betis - believed to be around £12.5m - for defender Alex Moreno.

The left-back is due to fly to Birmingham on Wednesday to undergo a medical, and discuss personal terms.

Moreno had not travelled with rest of the Betis squad to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

The 29-year-old had started 14 out of Betis' 15 LaLiga games this season and has made 122 appearances for the club since joining from Rayo Vallecano in 2019.

Image: Moreno has made 99 LaLiga appearances for Betis since the 2019-20 season

Emery: Villa want a winger in January

Villa manager Unai Emery insists any new signings must bring something unique to to the team and wants to add a winger in the January transfer window.

Emery has also dismissed suggestions he will allow Danny Ings to leave this month, although Cameron Archer has joined Middlesbrough on loan.

He has been linked with a move for Udinese's Gerard Deulofeu, who he worked with at Sevilla, and wants different attributes from new arrivals.

Image: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants to add a winger in January

"We need a winger, a specific winger, we need it and we are trying to find one," said Emery last week.

"We are trying to add some different characteristics of the players to introduce into the squad. We now have two strikers in Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings who are specifically strikers.

"If we will add someone they will be different as a characteristic, as a player, but with Cameron it is difficult to play here with the players we have now.

"We are thinking of adding one more into the squad."

