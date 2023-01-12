Joelinton: Newcastle United midfielder charged with drink-driving and is due to appear in court at end of January

Northumbria Police confirmed Joelinton was arrested in the early hours of Thursday; Newcastle are aware of the incident but are not commenting; the 26-year-old has been a vital part of Eddie Howe's side this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions so far

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been charged with drink-driving and is due to appear in court at the end of January.

Northumbria Police confirmed that the Brazilian was arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

"Shortly before 1.20am today (Thursday), officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

"Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

"He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26."

The 26-year-old has been a vital part of Eddie Howe's side this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions so far.

Newcastle are aware of the incident but are not commenting.