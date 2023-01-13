Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says Man Utd improvement is not a surprise ahead of derby

Pep Guardiola has admitted he was not surprised by his side's 2-0 defeat at Southampton on Wednesday and has warned his players they cannot afford to relax in what may be seen as matches of lower importance.

City exited the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage thanks to their 2-0 defeat to the Saints - the Premier League's bottom side - while their two most recent Premier League games at the Etihad have been a defeat to Brentford and a draw against a struggling Everton.

Guardiola's reigning champions find themselves five points behind Arsenal - led by Mikel Arteta, his former assistant - and City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admitted this week that the squad's "hunger is maybe not as it was".

City face a Manchester derby on Saturday and ahead of that trip to Old Trafford, Guardiola said: "What happened [against Southampton] didn't surprise me. We tried to avoid it. It happened, unfortunately, and hopefully it's not going to happen again.

"I was a little bit concerned at the beginning of the season it could happen, and it did happen. I don't know if it's going to happen again.

"Let's be ourselves and let's behave how we have to, every single game.

"After what happened at Southampton, the last thing I am worried about is the title. It's to recover who you are, game by game.

"In important games this season, we were there, in all competitions. But just in the hypothetical 'important' games. In the other ones, not normally.

"This is normal after previous seasons and you have to change it - immediately."

Image: Ilkay Gundogan questioned his team's mentality after their defeat to Southampton

Gundogan told his team-mates to "be humble, because things will not come to us automatically" in the wake of the defeat at St Mary's, adding that "something was off".

Guardiola agreed with his midfielder's assessment but pushed back on suggestions that the display at Southampton will influence his selection for the game against Manchester United, saying: "No - it's not about that.

"Before the selection, you never know how the player is going to play. There are players that train really, really, really bad the day before the game, then after they play fantastic. And also the opposite.

"When 11 players don't play good, something is missing."

'Man Utd improvement is clear'

Saturday's visit to Old Trafford will be the first time City have faced United since they thrashed their rivals 6-3 at the Etihad in October, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks.

That was United's third defeat in their first seven Premier League games under Erik ten Hag, but the manager - who worked as Bayern Munich reserves' coach while Guardiola was in charge of the senior side - has overseen an impressive turnaround since that humbling loss.

United have taken 2.3 points per game in the Premier League since that trip to the Etihad, whereas City have taken 2.11, with Ten Hag's team now fourth, just four points behind their neighbours.

Guardiola insisted he is not surprised by United's resurgence and joked that Saturday's encounter will involve "top-class managers" on either side.

"[Man Utd improved] a lot," said Guardiola. "It's normal - a new manager arrived. The improvement of the team is clear.

"I have the feeling every time I've been in Old Trafford, or Manchester United have been here at the Etihad, that always it will be a difficult game.

"Always they are attractive games because both sides want to win, with a lot of quality players in both sides - and top-class managers!

"It will be a good game. It's Man Utd. What happened in the previous seasons is a Man Utd problem - I don't know exactly what happened. But it's normal that Man Utd is there, four points behind and fighting.

"Have they surprised me? No."

Guardiola had stated in the build-up that he had some "ridiculous" plans for the derby, but he backtracked on those claims on Friday, suggesting they were "a joke".

The manager also revealed he has a fully fit squad to choose from - with the exception of John Stones, who "is not ready" having missed City's last two matches.