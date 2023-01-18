Arsenal vs Manchester United: Casemiro suspended for Super Sunday clash after picking up fifth yellow card of season

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will be suspended for his side's Super Sunday clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal, live on Sky Sports this weekend.

The Brazilian midfielder picked up a yellow card with ten minutes to go of United's 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace - his fifth booking of the campaign which results in a one-match suspension.

Casemiro stopped Wilfried Zaha on the counterattack to concede a free-kick and protect United's 1-0 lead at Selhurst Park.

But Michael Olise's stunning free-kick in stoppage time means United have lost two points in their bid to chase down Arsenal at the top, as well as the availability of one of their key midfielders for the Emirates Stadium clash this weekend.

Reacting to Casemiro's booking, United manager Erik ten Hag said: "I think it's instinctive, he went for the ball.

"He missed the ball but it's quite clear, on our right side, it could have been a dangerous situation. He wants to stop it. That was his reaction, it was quite clear.

"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, so this time we have to do the same."

Ten Hag's side are eight points behind the Gunners going into the weekend, giving second-placed Manchester City the opportunity to pull three points clear of their neighbours when they host Tottenham on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.

Casemiro has been a key figure in Ten Hag's plans this season, playing every single minute of football in United's last nine Premier League games.

Wednesday night's draw at Palace denied United the chance to win a tenth match in a row.

Redknapp: Arteta is dancing round his living room!

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"We said before the game about Casemiro: Don't get a yellow card, don't get booked. As it's so important that they need him on Sunday. He gets booked in the 80th minute and from that moment, it took the steam out of Manchester United.

"It affected them so much. They knew their talisman and their most important player in that defensive unit was gone. It was a bit of a moment of madness.

"He was furious with his team-mate Bruno Fernandes who jumped out of a challenge and that's why he ended up with a booking. It could have even been a red card. It's a scandalous challenge.

"I could just see Mikel Arteta dancing around his living room. They have no one who can do what he does in the team. It's a reckless challenge, reckless.

"As a player in that position, all his life and all his career he has been making those tackles. He knows he has to get booked sometimes and it was just instinct - it's all he knows how to do. He can't help himself. He's thinking of the team. He doesn't want to make this challenge because the consequences are so big.

"He was furious there with his player. He had to bring Zaha down as he doesn't want the other team to score. It's just instinct.

"He's so important. It looks like they'll have to bring in either Fred or Scott McTominay [on Sunday].

"If you look at Arsenal at the moment, with Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka - that midfield is functioning so well. I can only see it benefitting Arsenal in such a huge way. They have got so much confidence right now and it makes red hot favourites.

"He is one of the most important midfield players not just in the Premier League, certain teams function so well when they have certain individuals. He senses danger and they're going to miss him so much with what he brings to the team. Arsenal? It's exactly what they wanted to see today and it's big news for then."

