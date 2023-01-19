FIFA 23 Team of the Year announced: Jude Bellingham, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne included in final XI

FIFA 23 has announced its Team of the Year final XI, including England midfielder Jude Bellingham; Each year EA SPORTS gives fans the chance to pick their favourite players, with over 10m votes cast worldwide; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema were also selected
Thursday 19 January 2023 15:30, UK
England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named in FIFA 23's prestigious Team of the Year, which honours the best players of 2022.
EA SPORTS received over 10m votes worldwide as 100 players were reduced to a final XI, including Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as well as Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.
Selected from Premier League teams were Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Mbappe won the highest percentage of votes among attackers (23 per cent), while De Bruyne was the majority pick among the nominated midfielders (21 per cent).
Champions League winners Real Madrid were the best-represented club with four nominees, closely followed by PSG who contributed three.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) - Real Madrid
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) - PSG
Eder Militao (Brazil) - Real Madrid
Theo Hernandez (France) - AC Milan
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Liverpool
Midfielders
Jude Bellingham (England) - Borussia Dortmund
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - Manchester City
Luka Modric (Croatia) - Real Madrid
Attackers
Karim Benzema (France) - Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe (France) - PSG
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - PSG
The full TOTY line-up will be available only on FIFA 23 from January 26, with the full XI coming to FIFA Online January 20 and FIFA Mobile from early February.