FIFA 23 Team of the Year announced: Jude Bellingham, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne included in final XI

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named in FIFA 23's prestigious Team of the Year, which honours the best players of 2022.

EA SPORTS received over 10m votes worldwide as 100 players were reduced to a final XI, including Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as well as Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

Selected from Premier League teams were Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Mbappe won the highest percentage of votes among attackers (23 per cent), while De Bruyne was the majority pick among the nominated midfielders (21 per cent).

Champions League winners Real Madrid were the best-represented club with four nominees, closely followed by PSG who contributed three.

Image: FIFA '23 Team of the Year

FIFA 23 Team of the Year: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) - Real Madrid

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) - PSG

Eder Militao (Brazil) - Real Madrid

Theo Hernandez (France) - AC Milan

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Liverpool



Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (England) - Borussia Dortmund

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - Manchester City

Luka Modric (Croatia) - Real Madrid

Attackers

Karim Benzema (France) - Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (France) - PSG

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - PSG

The full TOTY line-up will be available only on FIFA 23 from January 26, with the full XI coming to FIFA Online January 20 and FIFA Mobile from early February.