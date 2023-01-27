Cardiff City: Sabri Lamouchi appointed as new Bluebirds manager

Former French international Lamouchi has been appointed the new manager of Cardiff City; 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail in August 2021; Bluebirds cult hero Sol Bamba installed as his assistant; Lamouchi's new side sit 21st in the Championship table
Friday 27 January 2023 11:08, UK
Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as the new manager of Cardiff City.
The 51-year-old former France international - who was in charge of Nottingham Forest between June 2019 and October 2020 - has signed a deal to replace Mark Hudson, who was sacked on January 14 after just 18 games in charge.
Ex-Cardiff defender and cult hero Sol Bamba has been named as his assistant. Lamouchi coached Bamba, 38, during his time as manager of the Ivory Coast national team between 2012 and 2014.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Rennes
|41
|16
|12
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|50
|18
|16
|16
|Al-Duhail
|20
|14
|2
|4
|TOTAL
|111
|48
|30
|33
First team coach Dean Whitehead had taken charge while a search for Hudson's successor was conducted, with the former Sunderland and Stoke midfielder overseeing a 1-0 loss to Millwall in the league and a 5-2 defeat to Leeds in the FA Cup third round replay.
The Bluebirds are 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table at present, three points above Huddersfield immediately below them, who boast two games in hand.
More to follow...
