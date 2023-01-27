 Skip to content

Cardiff City: Sabri Lamouchi appointed as new Bluebirds manager

Former French international Lamouchi has been appointed the new manager of Cardiff City; 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail in August 2021; Bluebirds cult hero Sol Bamba installed as his assistant; Lamouchi's new side sit 21st in the Championship table

Friday 27 January 2023 11:08, UK

Sabri Lamouchi has been out of work since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail in August 2021
Image: Sabri Lamouchi has been out of work since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail in August 2021

Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as the new manager of Cardiff City.

The 51-year-old former France international - who was in charge of Nottingham Forest between June 2019 and October 2020 - has signed a deal to replace Mark Hudson, who was sacked on January 14 after just 18 games in charge.

Mark Hudson was sacked on January 14 after just 18 games in charge
Image: Mark Hudson was sacked on January 14 after just 18 games in charge

Ex-Cardiff defender and cult hero Sol Bamba has been named as his assistant. Lamouchi coached Bamba, 38, during his time as manager of the Ivory Coast national team between 2012 and 2014.

Sabri Lamouchi's league record in his last three jobs

Team Played Won Drawn Lost
Rennes 41 16 12 13
Nottingham Forest 50 18 16 16
Al-Duhail 20 14 2 4
TOTAL 111 48 30 33

First team coach Dean Whitehead had taken charge while a search for Hudson's successor was conducted, with the former Sunderland and Stoke midfielder overseeing a 1-0 loss to Millwall in the league and a 5-2 defeat to Leeds in the FA Cup third round replay.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Millwall

The Bluebirds are 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table at present, three points above Huddersfield immediately below them, who boast two games in hand.

Sol Bamba spent five years at Cardiff
Image: Sol Bamba spent five years at Cardiff

Cardiff's seven managers in the last seven years

  • Paul Trollope - May 18 to October 4 2016
  • Neil Warnock - October 5 2016 to November 11 2019
  • Neil Harris - November 16 2019 to January 21 2021
  • Mick McCarthy - January 22 to October 23 2021
  • Steve Morison - October 29 2021 to September 18 2022
  • Mark Hudson - September 18 2022 to January 14 2023
  • Sabri Lamouchi - January 27 2023 to present

Cardiff's next five fixtures

Luton (A) - Tuesday January 31, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Hull (A) - Saturday February 4, 3pm

Middlesbrough (H) - Saturday February 11, 3pm

Birmingham (A) - Tuesday February 14, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Reading (H) - Friday February 17, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

