Cardiff City 1-1 Wigan: Will Keane's late effort seals point for Latics | Mark Hudson sacked by Bluebirds after draw

Mark Hudson was sacked as Cardiff manager after an equaliser deep into stoppage-time by striker Will Keane rescued a point for Wigan in a 1-1 draw.

The Bluebirds looked set for a vital victory after Irish wing Callum O'Dowda scored with a side-footed volley from a Jaden Philogene cross in the 82nd minute.

But, with the Cardiff City Stadium crowd getting ready to roar their approval of a first win in nine matches, Keane scrambled home a leveller that left them stunned and led to Hudson losing his job with the Bluebirds 19th, three points above the relegation zone.

A Cardiff statement read: "Cardiff City Football Club has relieved Mark Hudson of his duties as first team manager.

"The board of directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds. We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future."

Dean Whitehead has been appointed interim manager while Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

The result keeps the Latics, still winless since boss Kolo Toure took over in late November, bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Hudson will be furious that his defence switched off just moments before the final whistle when victory looked all but secure.

Yet, on the balance of the match as a whole, he can perhaps have few complaints.

For much of the afternoon, the quality from both teams was awful.

The opening half was desperately scrappy and disjointed, with neither side managing an effort on target. Both sides knocked square passes and planted hopeful balls into the channels, largely to no avail.

Cardiff attacker Isaak Davies came closest, glancing a header just wide from close range from a Philogene cross.

Other than that, a sparse-looking crowd witnessed an assortment of long-range shots at both ends, all of which flew harmlessly high and wide.

For Wigan boss Toure, the half-time stalemate was probably viewed as progress given his side had shipped 12 goals in their last three league games.

For his Cardiff counterpart Hudson, it will have come as no surprise.

The Bluebirds are comfortably the lowest goalscorers in the Championship having found the net just 20 times in their 27 outings before kick-off.

The Cardiff boss made three substitutions at the interval in a bid to ignite his side, one of whom was striker Kion Etete for Mark Harris.

With the wind at their backs, there was more thrust about the Bluebirds as the second half progressed, but still no clear-cut chances carved out.

It was Wigan who came closest, first-half substitute Miguel Azeez firing a bouncing ball over the bar in the 55th minute and striker Keane forcing Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to parry his 20-yard shot around the post just after the hour.

It looked like they would rue the missed opportunities until Keane's late intervention.

The managers

Cardiff's Mark Hudson (who was sacked shortly after his press conference):

"We've had to make changes today because some lads have only trained lightly after being out for the week with illness. We tried to probe and they got a lot of numbers behind the ball. But it was down to us to see that out today.

"It's about standing up to things, that's what football is. It's not about going under, it's about taking everything that gets thrown at you and I've said that to the players."

Wigan's Kolo Toure:

"We could have been more ruthless in front of goal. But we showed our fighting spirit and our bench was immense. We are trying to build a team here who have a winning mentality.

"We realise we need to stop conceding so many goals, but we were strong at the back today. We are working on some more signings but the squad we have are starting to do well."