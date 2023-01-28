Moises Caicedo: Brighton tell Arsenal target to stay away from training after midfielder's plea to leave club

Brighton have told midfielder Moises Caicedo to stay away from training until after Tuesday's transfer deadline in response to his plea to leave the club.

Caicedo released a post on Instagram making it clear he wanted to leave on Friday evening, saying he would be "proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton".

Arsenal have had a £60m bid rejected for the Ecuador international already in this window, while Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the 21-year-old who has only been training with the Seagulls' first team since the summer.

Sky Sports News has been told Brighton have made it clear to Arsenal that Moises Caicedo is categorically not for sale.

Brighton have also made it clear to Caicedo he won't be leaving in this window. They appreciate his head has been turned by the interest in him, and have given him a few days away to get his head right for the remainder of the season.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Caicedo's social media statement read: "I am grateful to Mr Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart.

"I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador.

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides details of Arsenal's £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

"The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Caicedo said on Brighton's official website earlier this week that he was focused solely on his current club.

Leandro Trossard has already swapped Brighton for Arsenal in the current window in a deal worth a £27m, but Brighton are determined to keep hold of Caicedo.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to comment on the midfielder when asked about him after Friday night's 1-0 defeat at Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roberto De Zerbi says he's spoken to Moises Caicedo like a father, rather than a coach and is hoping he will stay with Brighton till the end of the season.

Arteta said: "You know that I'm not going to comment on any players until anything is done and I will continue like that, sorry.

"As I said before we've been pretty active in the market. We have some necessities and if something is available the club is willing to try to do it, when it's reasonable and hopefully it's a player who can improve our squad."