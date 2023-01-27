Man City 1-0 Arsenal: Nathan Ake's second-half strike earns Pep Guardiola's side FA Cup win over their Premier League title rivals

Nathan Ake was Manchester City's unlikely match-winner in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup, helping his side to perhaps land a psychological blow on the Premier League leaders ahead of their top-flight clash next month.

Mikel Arteta prioritised Arsenal's title challenge with his team selection, resting six regulars for the trip to the Etihad, but a strong City XI struggled to find a way through until defender Ake passed the ball into the bottom corner (64) after sub Julian Alvarez had struck a post.

Guardiola had appeared less than impressed with his side's first-half performance, which saw Leandro Trossard catch the eye on his first Arsenal start and ended with John Stones appearing to suffer a hamstring injury. But the City head coach eventually got the better of his former assistant Arteta as the home side edged through.

After a shock exit to Southampton in the Carabao Cup, City will now be favourites to win this competition and add to their six FA Cup successes with a second under Guardiola. The draw for the fifth round will take place on Monday, with ties played in the week commencing February 27.

This was far from the thrilling contest Arsenal had been in with City's neighbours Manchester United last weekend but it added extra intrigue to their upcoming Premier League clash, with February 15 circled as a key date for the destination of the 2022/23 crown.

More to follow...

Manchester City's next game is in the Premier League, with a trip to Tottenham on Sunday February 5, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Sunday 5th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Pep Guardiola's side then have a week's break before they host Aston Villa on Sunday February 12, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Arsenal's next outing is also in the Premier League, with a trip to Everton on Saturday February 4; kick-off 12.30pm.

The Gunners than face London rivals Brentford on Saturday February 11; kick-off 3pm.