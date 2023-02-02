Jack Harrison: Leeds winger to sign new deal and end speculation after Transfer Deadline Day interest from Leicester

Jack Harrison is expected to sign an improved contract at Leeds United in the coming weeks, Sky Sports News can reveal, after he was called back to the club whilst undergoing a medical at Leicester City on deadline day.

Leicester agreed a fee of £20m plus add ons with Leeds mid-afternoon on Tuesday and the winger was given permission to travel to the East Midlands to complete the deal.

He arrived at Leicester's Seagrave training base in the early evening.

But Sky Sports News understands there was a late change of heart within the Leeds hierarchy, who phoned the 26-year-old and told him the deal was off.

We understand Leicester's offer included a significant pay rise, compared to Harrison's existing Leeds contract, which has 18 months remaining.

A key part of persuading Harrison to stay was Leeds' bosses saying they would match Leicester's salary offer.

On that basis, Harrison and his representatives walked away from Leicester, and are now ready to sign a new contract at Leeds.

Leeds completed the loan signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie until the end of the season on Monday.

McKennie became the third signing made by Jesse Marsch's side in the January transfer window, after Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.

The midfielder is capped 41 times by the United States and played against England at the World Cup group stages in Qatar in November.

Sky in Italy say there is an option for Leeds to make the deal permanent for an initial £30m in the summer, although this only becomes an obligation if certain criteria are met.

Speaking to Sky Sports after sealing his move to Leeds, McKennie said: "I'm definitely excited. The January window works quick. Around one week ago I didn't know if I was going anywhere and now I'm coming here."