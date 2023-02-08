Victor Osimhen: Man Utd eyeing move for Napoli striker or Harry Kane

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - but why is the Nigeria international in demand?

Victor Osimhen Club: Napoli

Position: Striker

Age: 24

Favoured foot: Right

Former clubs: Wolfsburg, Charleroi and Lille

Nationality: Nigeria

International caps: 22

International goals: 15

Osimhen has scored a league-topping 16 goals in Serie A this season, four clear of Lautaro Martínez and Ademola Lookman.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The 24-year-old's clinical form has helped propel Napoli to the league summit and forge a staggering 13-point lead over current runners-up Inter Milan - with the club on course to lift their first Scudetto in 33 years.

The Nigeria international is an out-and-out poacher in the opposition box, with activity similar to Erling Haaland.

Clinical league form this season Haaland Osimhen Goals 25 16 Shots on target 40 28 On-target conversion 62.5% 57.1%

Unlike the Norwegian, Osimhen tops his respective division for headed goals and touches in the opposition box, while his strike ratio of 16 goals from just 28 shots on target underlines his clinical ability.

Only Borussia Dortmund forward Giovanni Reyna divides Haaland and Osimhen for goals per 90 minutes across Europe's top five leagues this season - but the USA international barely enters the rankings with only 400 minutes played.

The shot map below underlines the Nigerian's poaching style, with the majority of his shots coming from central areas inside the box or down the right-of-centre area - with only five attempts fired from outside the box.

Osimhen has notched 18 chances for team-mates this term, which hints at how he typically strikes on sight - with the majority of his defence-splitting passes threaded on rare occasions when a team-mate is higher upfield.

The shot-placement graphic above reveals how the striker scores two out of every three shots on target aimed down the centre or right-hand thirds of the goal, and is only slightly less efficient when firing at the left-hand corner.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

When it comes to goals, expected goals and touches in the opposition box combined, Osimhen is out on his own when compared against every player in the division - with ratios soaring clear of his closest rivals: Dusan Vlahovic and Ademola Lookman.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The graphic below shows how Osimhen is stationed exclusively as a central striker for Napoli and remains the lead, focal point for his side - but he has also tracked back for defensive duties during deeper passages of play.

The fact all his passes in Serie A this season can be mapped and displayed coherently below underlines how the striker has limited influence with his distribution - but is most active midway inside the opposition half during progressive phases.

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a summer bid for the in-form Napoli marksman or Harry Kane. Summarised, Kane offers a broader range of attributes: Goals, creativity, passing range and defensive graft, while Osimhen - five years Kane's junior - operates primarily in central areas along the frontline with clinical precision.