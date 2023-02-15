Ella Toone: Man Utd star's red card and three-match ban overturned after club appeals Tottenham dismissal

Manchester United's Ella Toone has had her red card and three-match ban for violent conduct against Tottenham overturned after a successful appeal.

Toone was shown a straight red in United's 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for raising her hand to Norweigan international Eveliina Summanen with 10 minutes left. It would have seen the 23-year-old ruled out of the club's next three games.

United manager Marc Skinner accused Summanen of "play acting" at the time when confirming the club would appeal, and defended England forward Toone's "passion" on the pitch.

The decision means Toone will be available for United's next game against Leicester, and will also no longer miss their crunch tie with WSL holders Chelsea.

A statement from the FA said: "Ella Toone will be available for Manchester United Women's next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

"The forward was sent off for violent conduct during the WSL game against Tottenham Hotspur Women on Sunday (12/02/2023)."

Skinner: We want our players to show passion

Man Utd manager Marc Skinner told Sky Sports on Sunday:

"We want our players to show passion, commitment and energy. Look, it's play-acting in my opinion. That's not hurt her [Summanen]. I want to see that from her [Toone]. I want to see passion in our players.

"For me, it's something we'll work on internally because we have to be accountable but you need a bit of help from other players also. I will appeal the red card, yes."