Man Utd: Erik ten Hag fumes at referee as Barcelona's Jules Kounde escapes red in Europa League draw

Erik ten Hag was furious with the performance of Maurizio Mariani during Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Barcelona on Thursday, saying the referee made a clear error by not sending off Jules Kounde for a second-half challenge on Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 thanks to Rashford's rasping drive and Kounde's own goal, and should have seen Barcelona reduced to 10 men when the defender clipped the England international from behind as he bore down on goal.

The incident occurred just outside the Barcelona area meaning that, as the last man, Kounde should have been sent off.

However, both Mariani and the VAR official decided no foul had been committed, and Barcelona levelled less than 15 minutes later through Raphinha to leave the scores level at 2-2 ahead of next Thursday's knockout round play-off second leg at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ten Hag - who was booked for his protests in the aftermath of Kounde's tackle on Rashford - said: "The refereeing had a big influence in this game. It was a clear foul on Rashy.

"You can discuss if it's in or out of the box. [If it's out then] it's a red card because he was one on one with the 'keeper. It's a big influence, not only on this game but in this round.

"It can't be. The referee can't make this mistake. We should have won this game."

Ten Hag was, however, pleased with his side's performance as they take a draw into the home leg following a thrilling encounter at the Nou Camp.

"I think we dictated the game, apart from maybe 15 minutes in the first half," said the Man Utd boss. "We had so many chances so I was a little bit disappointed that at half-time it was 0-0. The opportunities they had, we created by ourselves.

"But it was a great game - two attacking teams. It was Champions League - maybe even more than that. I really enjoyed the game.

"In the end it's 2-2 and we have to finish it at Old Trafford."

Image: Erik ten Hag is booked after reacting furiously to the decision not to send off Jules Kounde

Rashford: It's a massive moment in the game

Rashford was just as bemused as Ten Hag by the officials' decision not to award him a free-kick and Kounde a red card that would have ruled the France international out of the rematch in seven days' time.

"It's a massive moment in the game," Rashford told BT Sport. "I've not watched it back, but in the moment I don't understand why the linesman or the referee think I'm going down there.

"I've touched it past him and my foot's in front of the ball, he hits my leg and it's clear contact. It's not a penalty but it's 100 per cent a foul."

While Ten Hag was upbeat about Man Utd's performance, Rashford struck a more pessimistic tone, saying: "It feels like a loss.

"We did well to get back into the game. The first half was probably a little bit in favour of them but we stayed calm and we tried to create chances when we could.

"In the second half, we scored two goals in quick succession and we felt in control of the outcome. But they're a good team with good players and they managed to get an equaliser."