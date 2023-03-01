Anwar Uddin: Football Association to appoint West Ham academy graduate to spearhead diversity and inclusion work

West Ham academy graduate Anwar Uddin is set to leave his role with the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) to spearhead the Football Association's efforts to make football for all.

Sky Sports News can exclusively reveal that Uddin, who is the mastermind behind the Fans for Diversity campaign, is set to take up the role of Diversity and Inclusion manager at the FA.

The FA and the FSA have been contacted by Sky Sports News for comment.

East Londoner Uddin received his MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle last week after Sky Sports News revealed he was being recognised for services to football, alongside the likes of Gareth Bale and James Milner.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Uddin's work on the Fans for Diversity campaign has seen the formation of more than 200 supporters' groups, with more than 15,000 fans from under-represented backgrounds given the opportunity to attend a live match for the first time.

The East Londoner played alongside the likes of Michael Carrick, Joe Cole, Glen Johnson and Jermain Defoe in his youth and famously captained West Ham to FA Youth Cup glory in 1999.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United's Courtney Sweetman-Kirk has called for urgent action to address the chronic lack of diversity in the elite girls' and women's game.

His former clubs include Bristol Rovers - where he made his league football debut - Sheffield Wednesday, Barnet, Sutton United and Eastbourne Borough.

Uddin became the first British South Asian to captain a league side during his time with Dagenham & Redbridge, and also became the first British South Asian to lift a trophy under the arch at Wembley Stadium when the Daggers clinched promotion to League One with a 3-2 win over Rotherham in the 2010 League Two play-off final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anwar Uddin, talks South Asian representation in football with Nujum Sports ambassador and fellow British-Bangladeshi Hamza Choudhury.

When former Barnet manager Martin Allen left the Bees for Notts County in 2011, Uddin stepped up to become assistant manager to Giuliano Grazioli, with the pair winning the Hertfordshire Senior Cup and also keeping Barnet in the Football League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News breaks the story that Anwar Uddin is becoming the first British South Asian former footballer in the history of the FA Council.

Uddin, whose father hails from Sylhet in Bangladesh, had coaching spells at Maidstone United and West Ham's academy after hanging up his boots before managing non-League sides Sporting Bengal United and Ware.

He spent two-and-a-half years as assistant to Danny Searle at Aldershot before reuniting with another of his former managers at Barnet, Paul Fairclough, after Sky Sports News broke the news of his historic appointment as assistant manager of the England C team.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Uddin brought in three South Asian heritage coaches to support the team for England C's game away to Cymru C (Wales), creating one of the most ethnically diverse dugouts in England's international football history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anwar Uddin scores a Vincent Kompany-esque stunner for Rainbow Rovers in a charity match against a team of Premier League legends at Whitehawk FC to raise money for the Brighton Rainbow fund.

The former Daggers captain is expected to be in the dugout when England take on Cymru C in Altincham later this month in the fourth International Challenge Match between the two sides.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Both sides have one win apiece since the inaugural encounter in 2018, with the other match between the two teams ending in a draw.

England C manager Fairclough said: "Players on both sides will be looking forward to showcasing their talent in what should be another entertaining and competitive match, and one we're very much looking forward to."

Bangladesh

England Friday 3rd March 5:30am

Cymru C manager Mark Talbot added: "We know it will be a challenging fixture against a difficult opponent and we will have to be at our best to get a result."

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and South Asians in the Game blog and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital.