Man Utd: The stats behind the Premier League club's odds-defying run of home draws

When Manchester United were drawn at home to Fulham in Thursday's FA Cup quarter-final draw the club made a bit of history.

Man Utd, who had come from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round, equalled Aston Villa's top-flight record set between 2013 and 2015 of being drawn at home in 10 consecutive domestic cup ties.

The last time Manchester United played away from Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup or FA Cup - excluding their two legged semi-final against Nottingham Forest earlier this year - was at Leicester in March 2021 in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho celebrates with team-mates after making it 2-1 against West Ham

The odds of that happening are 1,024/1. But, somehow, it's still not quite the longest run of this kind.

Shrewsbury are the record holders. Between 2017 and 2019 the League One side went 11 matches being initially drawn at home in domestic cup competitions.

With the FA Cup semi-finals and final played at Wembley, United will have to wait until next season to find out if they can equal and potentially break that record. So, all eyes on their Carabao Cup third-round draw to see if this odds-defying run continues.

Who have Man Utd played?

Man Utd have not only been blessed with the good fortune of playing almost exclusively at Old Trafford on this record-equalling run, they've also been drawn against favourable opposition.

The highest-ranked team they've faced was West Ham on September 22, 2021, when David Moyes' side were eighth in the Premier League.

Although, if Fulham keep up their good league form, Marco Silva's side could trump that when they head to Old Trafford on March 18 as they are currently seventh in the table.

Man Utd 0-1 West Ham - FA Cup - September 22, 2021

Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa - FA Cup - January 10, 2022

Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough - FA Cup - February 4, 2022

Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa - Carabao Cup - November 10, 2022

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley - Carabao Cup - December 21, 2022

Man Utd 3-1 Everton - FA Cup - January 6, 2023

Man Utd 3-0 Charlton - Carabao Cup - January 10, 2023

Man Utd 3-1 Reading - FA Cup - January 28, 2023

Man Utd 3-1 West Ham - FA Cup - March 1, 2023

Man Utd vs Fulham - FA Cup - March 18, 2023

Has anyone in ever played so many games at home in a single season?

Man Utd are still fighting on three fronts after winning the Carabao Cup with Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle in the final at Wembley.

Talk of a quadruple is afoot, but there is another potential record on the horizon.

Should Man Utd progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League - they're currently in the last 16 - they will play 34 matches at Old Trafford this season.

That is the most number of home games a top-flight English club has played in the Premier League era in a single season.

The last time it happened? Stoke City also played 34 home games in 1971/72.

But Leeds United hold the record with 36 home games played in 1967/68.