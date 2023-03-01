FA Cup quarter-final draw: Vincent Kompany returns to Man City with Burnley as Grimsby visit Brighton

Vincent Kompany will return to Manchester City for the first time as manager as Burnley were drawn against his former side in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Kompany spent 11 years at Man City, including three years under Pep Guardiola. He won two FA Cups with the club, including in his final season.

His Burnley side beat Fleetwood 1-0 on Wednesday, while Man City were 3-0 winners against Bristol City on Tuesday. Guardiola has only won the FA Cup once while at the club.

Grimsby - who shocked Premier League side Southampton on Wednesday evening - will make another trip to the south coast as they take on Brighton in the final eight. The in-form Seagulls are aiming for their first FA Cup trophy, having previously finished as runners-up in 1983 and beat Stoke in the fifth round.

Image: Grimsby Town players and manager Paul Hurst celebrate their FA Cup win over Southampton

Manchester United have been drawn against Fulham in the draw's only all-Premier League tie. Erik ten Hag's men followed up their Carabao Cup win with a 3-1 fifth-round win against West Ham. Marco Silva's Fulham beat Leeds on Tuesday.

In November, Man Utd were 2-1 winners at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. They can still win three further trophies this season.

Blackburn and Sheffield United play in the final quarter-final tie. Both Championship clubs knocked out Premier League opposition, with Rovers seeing off Leicester while the Blades beat Tottenham at Bramall Lane.

The FA Cup quarter-final fixtures will be played across the weekend of March 18 and 19. The following semi-finals and final will be played at Wembley Stadium, with the showpiece taking place on Saturday June 3.

Image: Sheffield United will take on Blackburn in the FA Cup quarter-finals after beating Tottenham

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Man City vs Burnley

Man Utd vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby

Sheffield United vs Blackburn

FA Cup key dates