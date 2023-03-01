FA Cup quarter-final draw: Vincent Kompany returns to Man City with Burnley as Grimsby visit Brighton

Man Utd will host Fulham in the final eight; Blackburn to take on fellow Championship side Sheffield United after both knocked out Premier League teams; Quarter-final fixtures will be played on the weekend of March 18 and 19, with spot in the semi-finals at Wembley up for grabs
Wednesday 1 March 2023 22:29, UK
Vincent Kompany will return to Manchester City for the first time as manager as Burnley were drawn against his former side in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Kompany spent 11 years at Man City, including three years under Pep Guardiola. He won two FA Cups with the club, including in his final season.
His Burnley side beat Fleetwood 1-0 on Wednesday, while Man City were 3-0 winners against Bristol City on Tuesday. Guardiola has only won the FA Cup once while at the club.
Grimsby - who shocked Premier League side Southampton on Wednesday evening - will make another trip to the south coast as they take on Brighton in the final eight. The in-form Seagulls are aiming for their first FA Cup trophy, having previously finished as runners-up in 1983 and beat Stoke in the fifth round.
Manchester United have been drawn against Fulham in the draw's only all-Premier League tie. Erik ten Hag's men followed up their Carabao Cup win with a 3-1 fifth-round win against West Ham. Marco Silva's Fulham beat Leeds on Tuesday.
In November, Man Utd were 2-1 winners at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. They can still win three further trophies this season.
Blackburn and Sheffield United play in the final quarter-final tie. Both Championship clubs knocked out Premier League opposition, with Rovers seeing off Leicester while the Blades beat Tottenham at Bramall Lane.
The FA Cup quarter-final fixtures will be played across the weekend of March 18 and 19. The following semi-finals and final will be played at Wembley Stadium, with the showpiece taking place on Saturday June 3.
Man City vs Burnley
Man Utd vs Fulham
Brighton vs Grimsby
Sheffield United vs Blackburn